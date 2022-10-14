3PL Market In Germany to grow by USD 10.55 Bn by 2026, Growth of the e-commerce industry and the rising adoption of omnichannel retail to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3PL market in Germany in the Air Freight & Logistics industry is expected to grow by USD 10.55 billion from 2021 to 2026. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the 3PL market in Germany will progress at a CAGR of 5.03%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 3PL Market in Germany 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ACP Freight Services Ltd., Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P., Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., GEODIS, H. P. Therkelsen AS, Kintetsu World Express Inc., NTG Nordic Transport Group AS, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The growth of the e-commerce industry and the rising adoption of omnichannel retail, increasing use of multimodal transport, and cost benefits of using 3PL will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Buy Sample Report.

3PL Market Segmentation In Germany

End-user

Automotive



Chemical



Consumer Goods



Healthcare



Others

Service

Transportation



Warehousing And Distribution



Others

3PL Market in Germany Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the 3PL market in Germany provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include:

ACP Freight Services Ltd.

Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P.

Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA

C.H. Robinson Worldwide inc.

CMA CGM Group

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Expeditors International of Washington inc.

inc. FedEx Corp.

GEODIS

H. P. Therkelsen AS

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

The report also covers the following areas:

3PL Market in Germany size

size 3PL Market in Germany trends

trends 3PL Market in Germany industry analysis

The 3PL market in Germany is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growth of the e-commerce industry and the rising adoption of omnichannel retail will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the High cost of technology will hamper the market growth.

3PL Market in Germany Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist the 3PL market in Germany's growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the 3PL market in Germany size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 3PL market in Germany

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the 3PL market in Germany vendors

3PL Market In Germany Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03% Market growth 2022-2026 $10.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.42 Regional analysis Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACP Freight Services Ltd., Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P., Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., GEODIS, H. P. Therkelsen AS, Hansa express logistics GmbH, Imperial Logistics Ltd., Ital Logistics Ltd., Kintetsu World Express Inc., NTG Nordic Transport Group AS, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Chart on Germany : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Germany : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Chemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Chemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Service

6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Chart on Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Warehousing and distribution - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Warehousing and distribution - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Service ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 65: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 66: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 67: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 68: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 69: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 70: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ACP Freight Services Ltd.

Exhibit 71: ACP Freight Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 72: ACP Freight Services Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 73: ACP Freight Services Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P.

Exhibit 74: Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P. - Key news



Exhibit 77: Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P. - Segment focus

10.5 Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA

Exhibit 79: Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA - Overview



Exhibit 80: Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA - Product / Service



Exhibit 81: Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA - Key offerings

10.6 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 82: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 83: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 85: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 CMA CGM Group

Exhibit 87: CMA CGM Group - Overview



Exhibit 88: CMA CGM Group - Business segments



Exhibit 89: CMA CGM Group - Key news



Exhibit 90: CMA CGM Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: CMA CGM Group - Segment focus

10.8 DB Schenker

Exhibit 92: DB Schenker - Overview



Exhibit 93: DB Schenker - Business segments



Exhibit 94: DB Schenker - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: DB Schenker - Segment focus

10.9 Deutsche Post DHL Group

Exhibit 96: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Overview



Exhibit 97: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key news



Exhibit 99: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Segment focus

10.10 Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Exhibit 101: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 105: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 106: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Kintetsu World Express Inc.

Exhibit 109: Kintetsu World Express Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Kintetsu World Express Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Kintetsu World Express Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Kintetsu World Express Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Kintetsu World Express Inc. - Segment focus

10.13 XPO Logistics Inc.

Exhibit 114: XPO Logistics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: XPO Logistics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: XPO Logistics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: XPO Logistics Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 118: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 119: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 120: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 121: Research methodology



Exhibit 122: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 123: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 124: List of abbreviations

