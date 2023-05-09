3PL market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 8.42% from 2022 to 2027: Increasing use of multimodal transport to drive growth - Technavio

May 09, 2023, 19:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3PL market size in the US is estimated to grow by USD 117.1 billion during 2022-2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 8.42% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (retail, manufacturing, automotive, food and beverages, and others) and service (transportation, warehousing and distribution, and others). In 2017, the 3PL market in US was valued at USD 172.54 billion. The retail segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The retail industry covers organized retail and consumer goods. The growth of consumer goods is attributed to factors such as the adoption of various appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, and hairstyling devices. Due to changing consumer preferences, companies use 3PL services to deliver products to customers. The increasing use of multimodal transport is driving market growth. Multimodal transport refers to the combination of two or more modes of transport, such as road, rail, air, or sea. This type of transport helps reduce storage and transport costs. For instance, FedEx Corp. (FedEx) uses various modes of transport to ensure the safe transportation of goods. These factors will fuel market growth during the forecast period. To leaarn more about the market, request a sample report.
Market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, including Americold Realty Trust Inc., Blu Logistics, Burris Logistics Co., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., Crete Carrier Corp., Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Hub Group Inc., J B Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kenco Group Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, M and W Logistics Group Inc., NFI Industries Inc., Ryder System Inc., Taylor Logistics Inc., Total Quality Logistics LLC, United Parcel Service Inc., Wagner Logistics Inc., XPO Inc., Deutsche Post AG, among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: End-user (retail, manufacturing, automotive, food and beverages, and others) and service (transportation, warehousing and distribution, and others)
3PL market in US - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
3PL market in US - Vendor insights
The 3PL market in US is fragmented, with a large number of international and regional logistics vendors. There are various growth opportunities for vendors in the market, especially due to the rising demand for green logistics and digital transformation. Vendors would be able to enhance their services and increase their market shares by incorporating such solutions. They differentiate themselves based on service quality and innovations. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including
- C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - The company offers 3PL services that provide control of the required stock in warehouses with flexible storage solutions, such as temperature-controlled spaces for bonded and non-bonded goods.
- Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - The company offers 3PL services that provide procurement, warehouse management, transportation of goods, and distribution, along with freight consolidation.
- FedEx Corp. - The company offers 3PL services that provide order capturing, tracking, and fulfilling customer orders.
- Hub Group Inc. - The company offers 3PL services that manage order fulfillment by holding inventory warehouses and packing orders and sending them out for delivery as per client requirements.
3PL market in US – Market dynamics
Major trends –
- Growing demand for green logistics
- Emergence of blockchain and RFID in logistics
- Digital transformation in logistics
Global warming is compelling suppliers to adopt green logistics solutions to reduce carbon footprint. Vendors are coming up with eco-friendly strategies to generate profits. Such approaches help improve brand image at low costs. Some vendors are also opting for electric vehicles for logistics. For instance, Deutsche Post has partnered with StreetScooter GmbH to develop a new electric vehicle with hydrogen technology. These factors will fuel the growth of the 3PL market in US during the forecast period.
Key challenges
- Rise in cargo theft
- High impact of trade war
- Shortage of truck drivers
Most movement of goods and freight within the US is by road. However, in various states in the US, the rise in cargo theft has compelled 3PL service providers and companies to choose logistics services. Businesses are spending significantly to insure their goods, which is increasing the demand for various insurance plans. This increases the cost of insurance premiums, which further raises operating costs incurred by 3PL service providers. Companies also follow various strategies, such as click and collect, to reduce the threat of cargo theft. Such factors will, in turn, restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 3PL market in US between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the 3PL market in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the 3PL market in US
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 3PL market vendors in US
|
3PL market scope in US
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.42%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 117.1 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
7.5
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Americold Realty Trust Inc., Blu Logistics, Burris Logistics Co., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., Crete Carrier Corp., Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Hub Group Inc., J B Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kenco Group Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, M and W Logistics Group Inc., NFI Industries Inc., Ryder System Inc., Taylor Logistics Inc., Total Quality Logistics LLC, United Parcel Service Inc., Wagner Logistics Inc., XPO Inc., and Deutsche Post AG
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
