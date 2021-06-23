3PL market in the US to grow by $74.48 bn during 2021-2025 |Technavio Reports Covering 800 Technologies

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "3PL Market in US Analysis Report by End-user (Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive, Food and beverages, and Others) and Service (Transportation, Warehousing and distribution, and Others), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

The 3PL market in the US is driven by the increasing cross-border trade. In addition, the cost benefits of using 3PL are anticipated to boost the growth of the 3PL Market in the US.

Cross-border trade boosts the economy of a country, allowing enterprises to expand their business in terms of geography and demographics. Increasing cross-border trade will lead to a rise in the development of new trade corridors and the expansion of the existing trade corridors. Trade corridors are integrated transport networks such as railroads and highways. Various state government bodies in the US are investing in developing new transport infrastructure programs. 3PL services will be used to transport products with their desired quality. The demand for 3PL services will increase with an increase in cross-border trade which in turn will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five 3PL in US Companies:

Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust offers a range of temperature-controlled warehouse storage and related handling and other warehouse services. It provides warehouse management services to various leading food retailers and manufacturers in customer-owned facilities. It also offers consolidation services, freight under management services, and dedicated transportation services to improve efficiency and reduce transportation and logistics costs for its customers.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. offers a range of freight transportation and logistics, outsource solutions, produce sourcing, and information services.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Deutsche Post DHL Group offers a range of tailored solutions that can help improve customers improve their supply chain. It offers a range of services related to warehousing and fulfillment; transportation and distribution; consulting and management; integrated contract logistics; integrated freight logistics; customs; security and shipment value protection; green logistics; and visibility and risk management.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. offers a range of customer solutions, such as order management, warehousing and distribution, time-definite transportation, cargo insurance, temperature-controlled transit, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other customized logistics solutions.

FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. offers a range of 3PL services for industries such as retail, healthcare, and industrial.

3PL Market In US End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Retail - size and forecast 2020-2025

Manufacturing - size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025

Food and beverages - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

3PL Market In US Service Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Transportation - size and forecast 2020-2025

Warehousing and distribution - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

