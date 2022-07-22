3PL Market Size in Brazil to Grow by USD 5.22 Billion from 2020-2025, Find Market Facts, Future Scenarios, Growth, and Analytical Insights

Jul 22, 2022, 18:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3PL Market Value in Brazil is set to grow by USD 5.22 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, the Y-O-Y growth rate of 2021 for the market was estimated at 3.33%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
The 3PL market in Brazil report offers information on several market vendors, including C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DHL International GmbH, DSV Panalpina AS, Kintetsu World Express Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Sankyu Inc., Schenker AG, and Sinotrans Ltd. among others. Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as strategic partnerships to compete in the market.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - In March 2020, the company completed the acquisition of Prime Distribution Services (Prime), a provider of retail consolidation and value-added warehouse services in North America, from Roadrunner Transportation for $225 million
- CEVA Logistics AG - In February 2021, the company opened its new head office in Thailand
- DSV Panalpina AS - In December 2020, the company announced to acquire Globeflight Worldwide Express, a South African-based courier company
- The market is segmented by End-user (consumer goods, manufacturing, automotive, and others) and Service (warehousing and distribution, transportation, and others).
- The third-party logistics (3PL) market in Brazil's share growth by the consumer goods segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes fast-moving consumer goods, food and beverage, and other retail goods such as electronic products.
- The demand for consumer goods in Brazil is seasonal and uncertain. Therefore, most companies prefer 3PL services for storing and transporting goods across the country. This ensures reduced cost, timeliness in order fulfillment, and rapid response based on the changes in consumer demand.
- The soaring e-commerce sector in Brazil:
- E-commerce companies prefer 3PL to manage their supply chain efficiently by reaching end-users across regions. They are experiencing huge demand uncertainties, which is compelling them to use 3PL rather than having their logistics.
- Therefore, the growth in the e-commerce sector will positively impact the 3PL market in the concerned region. Brazil, which is recovering from its major economic downturn between 2014 and 2016, is witnessing rapid growth in the e-commerce sector.
- The e-commerce market in Brazil grew by almost 56%, reaching nearly $20 billion in sales revenue in 2020. Such growth will increase the demand for 3PL for both long-distance transportation and last-mile delivery across the country and will drive the 3PL market in Brazil in terms of revenue.
- The rise in cargo theft:
- This has propelled the need for precautionary safety requirements, such as insurance, which increases the overall cost of the service. Most of the goods and freight transport in Brazil are through roads.
- The cargo theft in several Brazilian states compels 3PL service providers and the companies that are opting for logistics services to invest in securing their merchandise. Companies have increased their spending on insuring their merchandise, which drives the demand for various insurance plans.
- This increases the insurance premium cost, which further increases the operating cost for 3PL service providers and the companies that are opting for logistics services.
- Due to rising cargo theft, companies operating in Brazilian states are reluctant to expand their presence, despite the increase in demand. Such factors reduce the demand for 3PL in Brazil and are expected to hinder the growth of the 3PL market in Brazil.
Share this article