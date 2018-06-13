3PL Provider Taylored Services Receives Recognition as a FLEXE Premier Provider

To receive the FLEXE Premier Provider designation, Taylored Services demonstrated constant reliability and exceptional customer experience in the FLEXE marketplace. Taylored Services' acknowledgement as a Premier Provider offers FLEXE customers insight into the best 3PL service providers and allows for better matching of customers and logistic providers, making sure all business needs are properly met. Taylored Services now has a Premier Provider badge associated with their listing of industry accomplishments.

Being recognized within the industry as a top supply chain partner is more meaningful than ever as consumers continue to shift away from shopping at brick-and-mortar retail locations in favor of online shopping in recent decades. With this unstoppable rise of e-commerce, smaller businesses, and even one-person shops, are popping up with a need for warehouse and order fulfillment. It is no longer just big box stores that are looking for warehouse space. A Premier Provider like Taylored Services that is ready to meet the demands of these smaller operations with customizable solutions, personal service, and cost-effective recommendations are poised to succeed as the marketplace continues to evolve.

"We couldn't be prouder to receive this recognition from FLEXE," says Jim DeVeau, CEO Taylored Services. "Over the past 25 years, Taylored has focused on finding the right balance of quality service, speed to market, and cost structure for each customer, no matter how big or small across all spectrums of retail. We'll continue to operate the same way—keeping customer satisfaction top of mind each and every day."

About Taylored Services

Taylored Services is a fully integrated third party logistics provider specializing in wholesale, retail, and direct to consumer fulfillment. They operate approximately 1.5 million square feet of distribution and fulfillment space near the gateway Ports of Los Angeles / Long Beach and Port of Elizabeth / New York. Beginning in 1992, Taylored Services is now a national leader in distribution, fulfillment, and warehousing with extensive experience in accessories, apparel, watches, infants, housewares, electronics, footwear, furniture and solar.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3pl-provider-taylored-services-receives-recognition-as-a-flexe-premier-provider-300665370.html

SOURCE Taylored Services