3PL Provider Taylored Services's Chairman Appointed to U.S. Government Committee

"The entire team at Taylored congratulates Mr. Rosenthal on his appointment to this prestigious position," says Jim DeVeau, CEO Taylored Services. "Jonathan has a stellar reputation in the investment and logistics communities and has an outstanding list of achievements to his name."

Secretary Ross commented that "Mr. Rosenthal's experience in the supply chain industry will be an important resource to the work of the [Committee] as it advises me on the development and administration of programs and policies to strengthen the competitiveness of U.S. supply chain."

Rosenthal has nearly 35 years of experience as an operator, investor, and advisor in some of the nations most complex logistics industry transformations. Dr. Ravi Kumar, immediate past Provost at the Nanyang Technological University (Singapore) and a world renowned logistics expert said, "that Rosenthal's breadth of experience, thought leadership, and record of success will greatly enhance the Committee's effectiveness."

As a nascent logistics entraprenauer, in 1983 Rosenthal launched his first company, NetAir International, leading the public offering as CEO in 1985 and successfully exiting in 1989. In 1990 Rosenthal co-founded Saybrook. While head of its merchant bank from 1991 to 2006, he held leadership roles in some of the largest and most complex industry transformations, including Pacific Gas and Electric, Foster Wheeler, Kmart, Adelphia Cable, United Airlines, and dozens more.

Since 2013, Rosenthal has been Chairman of the Board at Total Transportation Services, Inc., one of the largest port trucking companies in the U.S. Mr. Rosenthal is one of the largest investors in Global Infrastructure Solutions, a $4 billion construction management and logistics firm, and serves on its Board. Rosenthal is also Founder / CEO of the Harbor Performance Enhancement Center, LLC, the largest container distribution center in the U.S. at 5.5 million square feet, in partnership with Macquarie Group, the pre-eminent Australian infrastructure investor.

Rosenthal earned a Juris Doctorate from Southwestern University (1980), completed postgraduate work at Uppsala University's Institute of Law and Government, has a B.A. from California State University (1978), and served as a law clerk (spring 1980) for the Honorable J. Skelly Wright of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. He is the founding Chairman of the Harvard Graduate School Leadership Institute, and has been a regular lecturer on logistics science and innovation at Harvard College, University of Chicago, UCLA, and the University of Southern California, where he currently serves as Chairman of the Center for Global Supply Chain Management.

Rosenthal was previously appointed to the Marine Transportation System National Advisory Committee where he currently serves.

Taylored Services is a fully integrated third party logistics provider specializing in wholesale, retail, and direct to consumer unit fulfillment. They operate approximately 1.5 million square feet of distribution and fulfillment space near the gateway Ports of Los Angeles / Long Beach and Port of Elizabeth / New York. Beginning in 1992, Taylored Services is now a national leader in distribution, fulfillment, and warehousing with extensive experience in apparel, footwear, and accessories.

