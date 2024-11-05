3Q24 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.
News provided byTelefônica Brasil S.A.
Nov 05, 2024, 17:27 ET
SAO PAULO, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefônica Brasil - (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 3Q24.
Strong operating performance resulting in revenues, EBITDA, and net income growth along with reduced Capex intensity.
|
R$ million
|
3Q24
|
3Q23
|
% Y-o-Y
|
9M24
|
9M23
|
% Y-o-Y
|
Net Operating Revenue
|
14,039
|
13,112
|
7.1
|
41,264
|
38,565
|
7.0
|
Mobile Services
|
9,212
|
8,465
|
8.8
|
26,821
|
24,614
|
9.0
|
FTTH
|
1,790
|
1,570
|
14.0
|
5,264
|
4,568
|
15.2
|
Corporate Data, ICT, and others
|
1,129
|
1,060
|
6.5
|
3,389
|
3,195
|
6.1
|
Electronics
|
856
|
814
|
5.1
|
2,553
|
2,411
|
5.9
|
Other Revenues¹
|
1,053
|
1,202
|
(12.4)
|
3,236
|
3,777
|
(14.3)
|
Total Costs
|
(8,089)
|
(7,573)
|
6.8
|
(24,582)
|
(22,999)
|
6.9
|
EBITDA
|
5,950
|
5,539
|
7.4
|
16,682
|
15,566
|
7.2
|
EBITDA / Net Revenue Margin
|
42.4 %
|
42.2 %
|
0.1 p.p.
|
40.4 %
|
40.4 %
|
0.1 p.p.
|
EBITDA AL
|
4,702
|
4,400
|
6.9
|
12,965
|
12,111
|
7.1
|
EBITDA AL / Net Revenue Margin
|
33.5 %
|
33.6 %
|
(0.1) p.p.
|
31.4 %
|
31.4 %
|
0.0 p.p.
|
Net Income
|
1,667
|
1,472
|
13.3
|
3,785
|
3,429
|
10.4
|
Earnings per Share (EPS)
|
1.02
|
0.89
|
14.4
|
2.30
|
2.07
|
11.2
|
CAPEX ex-IFRS 16
|
2,495
|
2,626
|
(5.0)
|
6,710
|
6,665
|
0.7
|
Operating Cash Flow (OpCF)
|
3,455
|
2,913
|
18.6
|
9,972
|
8,901
|
12.0
|
OpCF/ Net Revenue Margin
|
24.6 %
|
22.2 %
|
2.4 p.p.
|
24.2 %
|
23.1 %
|
1.1 p.p.
|
Operating Cash Flow AL (OpCF AL)
|
2,207
|
1,774
|
24.4
|
6,255
|
5,446
|
14.9
|
OpCF AL / Net Revenue Margin
|
15.7 %
|
13.5 %
|
2.2 p.p.
|
15.2 %
|
14.1 %
|
1.0 p.p.
|
Free Cash Flow
|
1,671
|
1,918
|
(12.9)
|
7,139
|
7,556
|
(5.5)
|
Total Subscribers (Thousand)
|
115,245
|
111,582
|
3.3
|
115,245
|
111,582
|
3.3
|
1
|
Other Revenues include Voice, xDSL, FTTC and IPTV.
Net revenue grew (+7.1% YoY), driven by the strong performance of Mobile Service Revenue (MSR) (+8.8 YoY), boosted by double-digit growth in postpaid revenue (+10.4% YoY). Postpaid's strong performance is related to the increase in customer base (+7.6% YoY), which totaled 65.0 million in the quarter, driven by migrations from prepaid and adding new customers, that contributed to the +3.5% YoY increase in postpaid ex-M2M and ex-dongles ARPU, to R$53.0.
Fixed revenue increased +3.6% YoY, driven by the FTTH (+14.0% YoY) and Corporate Data, ICT and Digital Services (+6.5% YoY) revenues. FTTH network is currently present in 444 cities (+5 cities YoY) with 28.3 million homes passed (+12.7% YoY) and 6.7 million homes connected (+12.5% YoY).
EBITDA totaled R$5,950 million (+7.4% YoY), with a margin of 42.4% (+0.1 p.p. YoY), reflecting the strong performance of mobile service revenue (+8.8% YoY) and cost control (+6.8% YoY).
In 3Q24, Capex ex-IFRS 16 amounted to R$2,495 million (-5.0% YoY), representing 17.8% of revenues (-2.3 p.p. YoY), directed towards strengthening our mobile network, with emphasis on 5G coverage, that is already present in 394 cities, including all cities with over 200 thousand inhabitants, representing 57% of the Brazilian population.
In 9M24, Operating Cash Flow totaled R$9,972 million (+12.0% YoY), with a margin of 24.2% (+1.1 p.p. YoY) over net revenue.
Net income attributed to Telefônica Brasil reached R$1,667 million in 3Q24 (+13.3% YoY). Shareholder remuneration paid up in 2024 was R$4,790 million (+0.1% vs FY 2023), of which R$2,190 million of interest on equity, R$1,500 million in capital reduction, while R$1,110 million were invested in share buybacks. For the years 2024 to 2026, the Company has committed to distribute an amount equal to or above 100% of net income for each fiscal year.
To download the complete version of the Company's earnings release, please visit our website: https://ri.telefonica.com.br/en
SOURCE Telefônica Brasil S.A.
