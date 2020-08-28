3R Sustainability Certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council as Woman-Owned Business

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3R Sustainability is proud to announce its national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

"Becoming certified demonstrates that 3R is woman-owned and managed and that 3R brings the value of gender diversity to its clients and stakeholders," explains 3R Sustainability President and owner Jana Lake. "We look forward to the opportunities certification provides, such as engaging with businesses that value diversity and having access to resources that want to work with innovative people and companies."

The process to become a certified WBE is very thorough and focused on the mission and vision for the business. By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

Jana launched 3R Sustainability in 2015 and she brings an understanding of cultural and generational challenges around the globe, having consulted internationally for 20 years, and advocating for the UN Sustainable Development Goals, including UN SDG5 Gender Equality. 3R understands the support a gender-diverse workforce needs. "We demonstrated our commitment to women, families, and our community as part of our early B-Corp and JUST Label certifications," Jana adds. "We want our team to be proud of themselves, their work, personal development, and the company."

About WBENC

WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States. WBENC partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs) to provide its world-class standard of certification to women-owned businesses throughout the country. WBENC is also the nation's leading advocate of women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. Yearly, WBENC provides business development opportunities for member corporations, government agencies and approximately 16,000 certified women-owned businesses at events and other forums. Learn more about WBENC. https://www.wbenc.org/about-wbenc

About 3R Sustainability

A woman-owned business headquartered in its LEED Gold certified office in Pittsburgh's historic Strip District, 3R integrates corporate social responsibility (CSR/ESG) and built-environment performance consulting services to build business value and brand equity for its clients. 3R is a certified B Corporation named Best for its Workers in 2019, JUST Label organization, U.N. Global Compact and U.N. Women Empowerment Principles signatory, and Best Place to Work in Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.3Rsustainability.com or call 724-741-9900.

About Jana Lake

Jana Lake is a strong advocate for business sustainability. Her 20 years of consulting has concentrated on people-centric and bottom-line focused strategies to build culture, improve operations, and increase market share. With Accenture, she promoted remote work and employee-focused programs, recognizing the business value of work-life balance and reduced environmental footprint. Jana mentors women professionals in sustainability (a USGBC Shero), is an active member of CEOs for Sustainability, and is a proud alumna of Michigan and Duke.

