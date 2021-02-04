3radical and Xtremepush partner to help drive revenue through gamification and personalised engagement

BRISTOL, England, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3radical, a leader in audience engagement and earned data solutions, and Xtremepush, a leading supplier of engagement and personalisation software, have today announced their partnership agreement.

Their combined approach will enable brands to weave unified, multichannel engagement campaigns with cutting-edge gamification technology for impactful customer journeys throughout the lifecycle. The solution has been created with the aim of helping brands to achieve several core business objectives;

Ethical customer data capture

Increase spend and share of wallet

Drive repeat engagement

Reduce customer churn

3radical's Voco audience engagement platform will allow brands to implement branded, interactive and mutually-beneficial games and experiences which collect data transparently and ethically across their digital channels. Xtremepush meanwhile will provide the segmentation and personalised engagement capabilities needed to encourage customers back on-site and into the games and experiences.

Michael Fisher, CEO of 3radical, said, "We are always looking to innovate and partner with brands who offer complimentary technology. Xtremepush has a deserved reputation for helping organisations to seamlessly execute personalised, automated and multichannel communications. And like 3radical, they champion the collection and usage of earned data directly from individuals in a transparent and ethical way. We believe that this partnership is a perfect fit, one that will massively benefit brands looking for new ways to understand their customers and drive repeat engagement through dynamic interactions."

CEO and co-founder of Xtremepush, Tommy Kearns said, "Our partnership with 3radical represents an exciting opportunity for both companies to deliver even more value to our customers. Gamification is an increasingly important strategy for ethical data capture, customer retention and revenue growth, and 3radical is outstanding in this area. Combining this expertise with our award-winning customer engagement, data and personalisation platform, the solution we are offering together allows brands to deliver fun and rewarding experiences to increase share of wallet and reduce churn."

Those interested in learning more about data-driven acquisition and retention are invited to join 3radical and Xtremepush for a joint webinar on Thursday, February 25th at 9am CT / 3pm GMT. Brands that would like to learn more about this exciting partnership and its potential impact are encouraged to get in touch with either 3radical or Xtremepush.

About 3radical

3radical is a consumer data acquisition and audience engagement solutions provider. We give organizations an innovative way to achieve unprecedented engagement and earn data directly from their audiences through 3radical's award winning Voco software. Supported by comprehensive strategy and execution services, business users have the ability to quickly create and publish interactive digital experiences based on a wide array of gamification mechanics and rewards. These compelling online experiences are delivered directly to each recipient and optimized by preference data, real-time decisioning, and learning based on billions of interactions. Every exchange results in fully-permissioned, "earned data" provided willingly by the individual in a transparent, mutually beneficial environment – critical to informing the business and elevating communication strategies, especially as other data sources become less effective.

3radical operates globally through offices in North America, the UK and Asia Pac and serves major brands across a broad range of industries.

About Xtremepush

Xtremepush is a world-leading customer engagement, personalisation and data platform. It's purpose-built for delivering mobile-first, multichannel customer experiences.

It enables brands to acquire new customers and communicate more effectively with existing customers through automated, real-time and relevant messaging. It works with a global portfolio of clients across several key verticals including banking & financial services, eCommerce, sports betting & gaming, travel & transport and publishing & media.

Xtremepush was named as leading Challenger in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms. It was also the recipient of the 2019 SBC Award for Best Marketing and Services Provider.

Xtremepush sells its solutions globally through offices in Ireland, United Kingdom, North America, and Eastern Europe.

