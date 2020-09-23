3radical Expands North American Leadership Team to Further Increase Market Share

"We are thrilled to have these two industry leaders join the 3radical team," said Michael D. Fisher, CEO at 3radical. "Their experience and drive will help propel the organization's goals and sales trajectories as we bring transformative engagement, data capture, and utilization strategies to market. 3radical's Voco platform is at the center of these efforts, providing adaptive, mutual value exchanges through motivational and game science mechanics to provide transparent and interactive digital experiences that promote trust between consumers and brands and earn data."

Josh Weiner's experience has been at the intersection of consumer transaction data and marketing delivery, insights, and analytics solutions as a sales and business development leader, serving time in both corporate and startup environments. In each role, he successfully developed and executed go-to-market strategies against new digital and data products, and partner initiatives against high growth revenue objectives. Prior to joining 3radical, Josh was VP Merchant & Partner Development at Affinity Solutions. Before this, Josh led sales team performance and brought the first Fortune 50 brand onto the platform at Commerce Signals.

"I am looking forward to helping clients apply the power of 3radical's innovative Voco platform to their engagement and earned, fully-permissioned data strategies," said Josh. "I am excited to be joining 3radical during this aggressive growth phase at a time when making sizeable investments in their product development, as well as their people, is fostering market success."

Linda Vetter brings 20 years of B-to-B marketing experience to 3radical. She is charged with building recognition and defining the business value for 3radical's audience engagement and earned data solutions. Linda's experience in developing and implementing strategic demand generation programs will increase brand awareness and sales growth across multiple verticals. Prior to joining 3radical, Linda led marketing for Motista, a predictive emotional intelligence solution provider. Then, during her tenure as SVP of Marketing at Yes Lifecycle Marketing, a cross-channel marketing communications and analytics solutions provider, Linda's go-to-market efforts directly attributed to over 20 percent of all sales revenue. And before this, Linda was Director of Marketing at Alterian, a leading campaign marketing services provider.

"It's a privilege to be part of the amazing 3radical team," said Linda. "I look forward to advancing a number of impactful initiatives to help in the delivery of demonstrable results that inspire the success of our clients."

About 3radical

3radical allows individuals to interact with organizations on their own terms. Voco's real-time decisioning engine is able to combine game science theory, data accumulated from billions of interactions, and immediate self-reported data, resulting in the optimum blend of interactive content, rewards incentives and channel for each engagement. The permissioned-base, earned data is willingly and transparently provided in return for a mutual value exchange, and can be used to improve the relationship of the individual with the organization across all channels, and by informing product and service development.

3radical provides solutions globally with offices in the United Kingdom, North America, and Singapore.

