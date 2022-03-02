3radical Named Best-In-Class Consented - Data Capture in 2022 Customer Engagement Technology Buyer's Guide

CHICAGO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3radical, the leader in audience engagement and consented data capture solutions, today announced they were named Best-In-Class – Consented Data Capture in the Stackmarket 2022 Customer Engagement Technology Buyer's Guide, published by TheCustomer.

Stackmarket interviewed hundreds of technology platforms users, servicing multiple sectors and verticals to identify companies that are transforming the way brands understand, access, and engage tomorrow's customers. The resulting guide represents 14 of the Best-in-Class technologies.

"The companies in this guide represent compelling, innovative, and important change-makers who are helping to shape a brand-new vision of customer relationships," said Mike Giambattista, CEO of TheCustomer. "3radical was selected as the Best-In-Class – Consented Data Capture technology because their easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy solution engages customers actively, richly, and openly via a mix of behavioral science, motivational mechanics, and gamification."

"We are thrilled to be included in Stackmarket's technology buyer's guide," said Michael D. Fisher, CEO, 3radical. "The technology we have developed seamlessly incorporates rich, experimental design disciplines in a robust testing framework, allowing brands to adjust messaging, site-side personalization, source optimization, offer type, and conversation, among other testing inputs. With 3radical, brands are able to provide flexible, fully-orchestrated engagement journeys to their customers that help garner previously uncapturable unique data points."

ABOUT THECUSTOMER

TheCustomer, the leading global publication focused on customer engagement disciplines, covers the customer engagement ecosystem - the news, technologies, and people driving the customer revolution. It is where CX meets Loyalty, where UX meets CRM, where Behavioral Economics meets data analyses - a place where all of the disciplines, research, technology and events that shape customer strategy are rolled up into one neat package designed to keep marketers informed and inspired.

ABOUT STACKMARKET

Stackmarket, a customer engagement technologies directory, exists to shrink the time and distance in between growth tech buyers and growth tech vendors. At present Stackmarket has cataloged more than 8000 growth technology platforms serving the entire breadth of customer engagement disciplines and verticals – and they're still building, still developing, still researching, still demoing – so technology shoppers and buyers don't have to.

About 3radical

3radical is a consumer data acquisition and audience engagement solutions provider. We help organizations listen to their consumers and adapt experiences accordingly by giving them the ability to earn consented data directly from their audience. Critically, this fosters humanized interactions through choice-driven journeys provided by 3radical's gamification software. We use game science and comprehensive strategic services to shape and support the customer experience by creating a fair value exchange delivered directly to each recipient and optimized by data and real-time decisioning. Every progressive exchange results in consented, Earned Data provided by the consumer in a transparent, motivating, and mutually beneficial environment enticing consumers to want to share and engage more. 3radical operates globally through offices in North America, the UK and Asia Pac and serves major brands across a broad range of industries.

