3rd Anniversary HERstory Unveiled: Bold Women Shine on Times Square Stage with Give to Gain on International Women's Day

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On International Women's Day, visionary entrepreneur Sharon Ringier celebrates the 3rd Anniversary of the NYTS HERstory Unveiled Billboard Experience in Times Square. This signature event amplifies women entrepreneurs showcasing their leadership and impact on one of the world's most iconic stages all while embracing the 2026 International Women's Day theme: "Give to Gain."

The experience demonstrates that by giving visibility, support, and inspiration to others, women gain influence, recognition, and the power to create lasting impact.

Founder's Vision: Clarity, Purpose, Visibility

Three years ago, Sharon Ringier, founder of Possible Woman Magazine, envisioned a platform that would give women entrepreneurs clarity in their mission, purpose in their impact, and visibility on a global stage. After decades empowering women through coaching, events, and media, Sharon recognized that talent and achievement alone were not enough. Women needed to see themselves fully represented and celebrated in the spaces where influence is made.

HERstory Unveiled was born: an annual experience that allows women to claim their spotlight, amplify their message, and inspire others to step into their own power. "This isn't about ego," says Ringier. "It's about evidence. Evidence that women belong in every room, on every stage, and on every screen."

By embracing this year's "Give to Gain" theme, the billboard experience encourages women to lift others while building visibility, influence, and collective impact.

2026 Featured Leaders

This year's participants include:

Each participant embodies giving to gain by using her platform to elevate others, inspire action, and create meaningful community impact.

Celebrating Visionary Women Since Inception

Since IWC 2024, HERstory Unveiled has featured 23 women creating meaningful impact. Notable alumni include Traci Sanders Campbell, Dannelle Stratton of Stratton Financial (both two time attendees), and Sharokina Pazand of Citygirl Events, representing industries from media and wellness to finance and nonprofit leadership.

This alumni presence underscores the event's growing influence and the power of women collectively embracing clarity, purpose, and visibility in their work.

Purpose-Driven Sponsors

The 3rd Anniversary Billboard Experience is powered by:

Together, these sponsors help ensure that women entrepreneurs are celebrated and positioned for greater visibility and impact.

About Possible Woman Magazine

Possible Woman Magazine is a global women's empowerment publication and platform dedicated to amplifying the voices of female entrepreneurs, leaders, and changemakers. Through features, live events, business resources, and collaborative experiences, the magazine provides visibility, connection, and strategic support to women building meaningful legacies. Its mission is rooted in celebration, community, and the belief that when one woman rises, she brings others with her.

