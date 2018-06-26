MIAMI, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The application deadline to apply for the 3rd Annual Law Firm 500 Award closes at 11:55 pm Friday, June 30, 2018. The Award is given to the fastest growing law firms in the U.S. Firms that have experienced high velocity growth over a 12, 24 or 36-month period have only days to apply at www.LawFirm500.com/Apply2018/.

The 3rd Annual Law Firm 500 Award Applications and nominations are open now to honor the fastest growing law firms in the United States. Apply NOW at https://apply.lawfirm500.com/2018 Bell & Meltzer, PA of West Palm Beach, FL ranked the #1 Fastest Growing Law Firm in the US on the 2017 Law Firm 500 List with a remarkable 5400% growth. Owners Steven Bell and Lawrence Meltzer pictured here with their team at the 2017 Law Firm 500 Gala Awards Banquet. Apply now to get on the 2018 Law Firm 500 Award List at www.LawFirm500.com/Apply2018/ Zaira Solano owner of Solano Law Firm in Atlanta, GA ranked the 85th Fastest Growing Law Firm in the US on the 2017 Law Firm 500 List with 125% growth. Solano is pictured here with Law Firm 500 Gala Host Christopher Anderson, Esq, President of the program's executive sponsor, How To Manage A Small Law Firm. www.LawFirm500.com/Apply2018/

The simple, yet confidential application requires Law firm owners to submit four years of revenue history. Firms must be a for-profit entity delivering legal services in the United States. Award winners will be notified the first week of August, 2018. Confidential tabulation is conducted by Kahuna Accounting.

The Law Firm 500 Award offers hard-working firms the opportunity to celebrate their success and accomplishments. They will be included in a list of law firms published by industry media outlets, select journals and mentioned by thought leaders. Many 2017 winning firms appeared in a robust online and traditional media campaign that continued well into 2018.

"Exposure—Recognition—Credibility. These are the three words that come to mind as to why a firm would want to apply for the Law Firm 500 Award," says Charlene Brisson, Executive Director of the Law Firm 500 Awards & Conference. "Fast growing firms know the value of promoting their achievements to clients and prospects. Plus, it gives their staff pride to work for the firm and in the service they provide. Unlike other awards, we give our Law Firm 500 Award recipients a $10,000 marketing package to help them leverage their win."

Honoring the winners will be legal legend Erin Brockovich, a NY Times bestselling author and force behind the largest direct-action law suit in US history - $33 Million. Julia Roberts won an Oscar playing Brockovich in the movie of her name. Brockovich will keynote the Awards Gala Banquet during the annual Law Firm 500 Conference October 18-20, 2018 at the Westin Resort & Spa at Lake Las Vegas in Nevada.

Executive Sponsors of the 3rd Annual Law Firm 500 are How to Manage a Small Law Firm (HTM) and James Attorney Marketing. Christopher Anderson, Esq., President of HTM, is enthused by the impressive growth that many law firms are experiencing year after year. "We are thrilled to be supporting firms with leaders who see themselves as entrepreneurs, and their law firms as a special kind of business focused on helping people. We are highly impressed with the 2017 honorees and we see that 2018 is going to be even stronger." 2017 Award winners can be viewed at https://lawfirm500.com/2017-award-honorees/.

For more information on the 2018 Law Firm 500 Award, to apply or nominate, visit www.LawFirm500.com/Apply2018/.

