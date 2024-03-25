3rd Annual Saperavi Festival To Take Place In The Finger Lakes Region Of New York

Saperica, Inc., Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery, Chama Mama Restaurant and the National Wine Agency of Georgia present the 3rd annual Saperavi Festival in the Finger Lakes region of New York.

HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saperica, Inc., is pleased to announce that the 3rd annual Saperavi Festival will take place at Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery in Hammondsport, New York on Saturday, June 8, 2024. The festival will bring together producers of Saperavi and Rkatsiteli wines from the Finger Lakes region of New York along with their counterparts from the country of Georgia and throughout the USA. Authentic Georgian food with a modern twist will be featured from New York City restaurant, Chama Mama. Sponsorship will be provided by the National Wine Agency of Georgia with the additional support from the Wines of Georgia campaign.

Saperavi Festival attendees will have the opportunity to sample an extensive selection of wines expertly crafted from the Saperavi and Rkatsiteli grape varieties which are deeply rooted in the rich winemaking traditions of Georgia and have been flourishing in the Finger Lakes for over sixty years. The excitement continues with an unforgettable Georgian Supra wine dinner featuring an authentic feast meticulously prepared by the culinary maestros of Chama Mama restaurant in New York City. Hearts and minds will be filled with beautiful scenery, vibrant flavors and the renowned hospitality of Georgia right in the heart of the Finger Lakes region. This will be an extraordinary celebration of wine, food, and culture!

The Saperavi Festival will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2024 from 11:30am to 6pm, on the grounds of Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery located at 9683 Middle Rd, Hammondsport, NY 14840. More details and tickets are available on Eventbrite via this link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/860859793817

The event can also be found on Eventbrite by using the search words "saperavi festival".

Members of the trade and media will be invited to participate in educational seminars and events on Friday, June 7, 2024 from 11:30am to 4pm on the grounds of Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery located at 9683 Middle Rd, Hammondsport, NY 14840. For more information about attending as a member of trade or media, please send an email to [email protected].

The 3rd annual Saperavi Festival is organized by Saperica Inc, a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation. Saperica's mission is to promote Saperavi and other Georgian grape varieties along with Georgian gastronomy and culture in the Finger Lakes, NY and around the U.S., by organizing and facilitating educational seminars and exchange programs between the regions, for wine and culinary professionals and enthusiasts. Any proceeds from the festival will help to fund future Saperica programs.

For additional info, please visit www.saperica.org.

SOURCE Saperica, Inc.