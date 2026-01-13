3rd Coast Venture Summit Returns as Capital and Deal Flow Shift Toward the Gulf South

Investors and founders convene in New Orleans March 10–12 as the Gulf South emerges as a serious venture market

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As venture capital firms look beyond traditional coastal hubs for capital-efficient growth, The Idea Village's 3rd Coast Venture Summit will return March 10-12, 2026 for its third year, convening national investors, founders, and ecosystem builders in New Orleans for a focused look at where the next wave of venture-scale companies is being built.

Produced by The Idea Village, the Gulf South's leading startup accelerator, during New Orleans Entrepreneurship Week, the summit is one of the only venture convenings dedicated specifically to the Gulf South – an increasingly active region spanning future energy, industrial and infrastructure technology, logistics, maritime innovation, and applied AI. Once overlooked by coastal capital, the region is now drawing sustained investor attention. Recent national research from the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center ranks the New Orleans Metro #14 among America's Top 20 Entrepreneurial Growth MSAs, underscoring the broader shift toward emerging markets with lower burn rates, deeper technical talent, and proximity to real-world customers.

"The Gulf South is no longer a flyover market for venture capital," said Jon Atkinson, CEO of The Idea Village. "Founders here are building durable, revenue-driven companies in sectors that matter to the economy. The 3rd Coast Venture Summit is where investors come to understand and access that opportunity."

Over three days, the event will feature robust programming designed to drive meaningful connections and actionable insights, including expert-led panels, curated networking opportunities, and startup showcases. Sessions will focus on where capital is flowing and why, including:

2026 outlook for emerging venture capital trends

Applied and Vertical AI, with an emphasis on data advantage

Deep-tech intelligence across supply, logistics and other frontier sectors

Regional density and deal flow, and what investors miss when they stay concentrated on the West and East coasts

Capital efficiency and scale, examining how companies in frontier and growth markets are building durable businesses with less burn

"Silicon Valley has long been the center of startup activity, but the 'growth at all costs' era is coming to an end," said Andrew Albert, Programs Director for The Idea Village. "Investors are rediscovering the advantages of regional ecosystems where capital, incumbents, and real-world problems intersect, and the Gulf South is a prime example of how geography can strengthen venture outcomes rather than limit them."

The 3rd Coast Venture Summit positions New Orleans as both a convening ground and a case study, offering investors front-row access to founders operating at the intersection of technology, industry, and the future of the U.S. economy. More details, including registration information, can be found at www.3rdCoastVentureSummit.com.

About The Idea Village

The Idea Village champions innovation and entrepreneurship in New Orleans and throughout the Gulf South. Since its founding in 2000, The Idea Village has supported over 23,700+ entrepreneurs with mentorship, coaching, and access to capital. Alumni companies have generated more than $2 billion in regional economic impact. A 501c3 non-profit, operating exclusively for exempt purposes, The Idea Village provides business accelerator programs that guide startups from the idea stage through venture capital rounds. The Idea Village works every day to cultivate a robust startup community and create an inclusive, vibrant, and future-driven economy. Further information can be found here: www.ideavillage.org.

