3rd Global Forum for Political Consultants and Campaign Managers Held in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15th, the 3rd Global Forum for Political Consultants and Campaign Managers brought together industry leaders in Washington, D.C. The Forum was held at Bay Atlantic University, BAU, located in downtown Washington, next to the White House, in cooperation with the Global Policy Institute, a Washington think tank affiliated with BAU. Organized by the International Government Relations Professionals Association (IGAPA), SIC Group USA LLC, and the Institute for Democracy and Development "PolitA," the event addressed major challenges in political campaigning, both nationally and globally.

Paolo von Schirach, President of the Global Policy Institute, delivered an insightful keynote on innovation in political campaigns. He discussed how technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning are transforming the way consultants target and engage with voters. Von Schirach emphasized that AI allows campaigns to connect with voters on a deeper level, tailoring messages based on individual preferences. He also moderated discussions that examined the ethical implications of using these tools, cautioning that while they offer immense potential, they raise concerns about privacy and manipulation.

The timing of the forum, just three weeks before the U.S. presidential election, made it a critical platform for discussing pressing issues such as polarization, disinformation, and rising campaign costs. Speakers including Kateryna Odarchenko, Mark Mellman, and Fred Turner explored the strategies being employed by Democratic and Republican candidates, debating whether emotional appeals or economic messages will sway voters. Mellman observed that the outcome of the election could hinge on how well campaigns connect with voters' emotions or deliver clear economic plans.

In addition to focusing on the U.S. election, the forum also explored international election trends. Von Schirach analyzed Italy's 2022 parliamentary elections, highlighting the concerning trend of voter disengagement, with only 50% of eligible voters participating. This shift in voter behavior could have significant implications for democracies worldwide. Another session, led by Dr. Sean Michael Cox of Bay Atlantic University, addressed crisis management in political campaigns, offering strategies for countering disinformation and managing scandals effectively through social media.

The forum attracted participants from six countries. Distinguished guests such as Stephen Blank, Jason Shelton, and Rabbi Chaim Cohen contributed to the discussions, further enhancing the global perspective. The event underscored the evolving nature of political campaigning and the importance of staying ahead in the rapidly changing digital landscape.

SOURCE IGAPA