3rd Space Hospitality Expands Its Hamptons Footprint with The Return of Talya & Maison Close

From Southampton to Montauk, the group reinforces its presence in the East End's evolving hospitality landscape.

HAMPTONS, N.Y., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3rd Space Hospitality, the team behind New York City hotspots Maison Close, Ayah, and Petite, announces the highly anticipated return of Talya to Montauk alongside the Southampton debut of Maison Close—marking a major expansion of its signature "vibe dining" experiences across the Hamptons, as two of the scene's most talked-about concepts return and expand from Montauk to Southampton. Talya will launch Memorial Day Weekend 2026, with Maison Close Southampton at the Capri Southampton debuting in mid-June, bringing elevated cuisine, immersive dining, and vibrant social energy to the East End's most sought-after destinations.

Maison Close Southampton Talya Montauk

Talya Montauk Originally launched in 2023, Talya quickly became a standout in Montauk's dining and nightlife scene, known for its seamless blend of Greek-inspired flavors, coastal French influences, and high-energy ambiance. This summer, Talya returns reimagined in a new beachfront location at 148 South Emerson Avenue, ushering in its next chapter at a historic Montauk property.

Now situated below the iconic Bounce Beach, Talya preserves the essence that made it a favorite while introducing an elevated coastal setting that transports guests to the Mediterranean. Under the direction of Executive Chef Geoffrey Lechantoux, the menu continues to draw from Mediterranean culinary traditions with an emphasis on vibrant Greek flavors, featuring fresh, locally sourced ingredients and artfully composed dishes.

The design, conceptualized by Plate Creative, evolves Talya's signature aesthetic with a refined yet immersive atmosphere, lush greenery, rich textures, and warm coastal tones paired with woven elements and soft lighting. The result is a dynamic environment that transitions seamlessly from dinner into Talya's signature late-night lounge, where music, energy, and ambiance define the experience.

Maison Close Southampton Located within the Capri Southampton, Maison Close makes its debut this summer following the success of its SoHo flagship and previous Montauk outpost, introducing its signature Parisian-inspired dining experience to a new Hamptons audience.

Known for its celebratory approach to shared dining and vibrant atmosphere, Maison Close brings its elevated French bistro cuisine and signature Parisian cabaret energy to Southampton—reimagined through a fresh, coastal lens inspired by the French Riviera. Guests can expect a refined yet lively setting, where the spirit of Saint-Tropez meets effortless seaside elegance, paired with a menu of sophisticated yet approachable dishes and a thoughtfully curated cocktail and wine program. Designed by DMDesign, the space draws from a blend of the South of France, capturing a relaxed yet refined coastal aesthetic.

At the helm, Chef Geoffrey Lechantoux continues to bring his Michelin-trained expertise to the concept, blending classic French techniques with seasonal ingredients and a modern sensibility. The menu also emphasizes locally sourced, organic ingredients, highlighting seasonal produce and reinforcing a commitment to quality and sustainability. The result is a dining experience that feels both transportive and distinctly attuned to the Hamptons lifestyle.

3rd Space Hospitality

With Talya's highly anticipated return and Maison Close's Southampton debut, 3rd Space Hospitality continues to shape the Hamptons' evolving dining landscape. Together, the two concepts reflect the group's signature approach, creating immersive destinations where cuisine, design, and atmosphere converge.

"We're excited to expand our presence in the Hamptons with both a returning favorite and a new destination," said Cole Bernard, co-owner of 3rd Space Hospitality. "Talya's next chapter in Montauk and the introduction of Maison Close in Southampton represent our continued commitment to creating dynamic, transportive experiences that bring people together."

As the Hamptons gears up for summer 2026, Talya and Maison Close are poised to define the season, offering unforgettable moments from golden hour dinners to late-night celebrations.

Talya is located at 148 South Emerson Ave, Montauk, NY 11954. The restaurant will be open for dinner Wednesday 5PM - 12AM, Thursday, 5PM - 2AM, Friday from 5PM - 3AM, Saturday 7PM - 3AM and Sunday from 12:30PM - 2AM. Weekend brunch will be available from 12:30PM - 6PM on Sundays. For more information or reservations, please visit talyarestaurant.com or email [email protected]. Guests can follow the restaurant @talyarestaurant on Instagram.

Maison Close Southampton is located within the Capri Southampton at 281 County Road 39A, Southampton, NY. The restaurant will be open for dinner Wednesday 5PM - 12AM, Thursday and Friday 5PM - 2AM and Saturday and Sunday from 7PM - 2AM. Weekend brunch will be available from 12PM - 6PM on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information or reservations, please visit maisoncloserestaurant.com or email [email protected]. Guests can follow the restaurant @maisonclosesouthampton on Instagram.

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Christina Bundrick

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SOURCE 3rd Space Hospitality