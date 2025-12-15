3RDER Releases New Insight Report: Young Adults in the U.S. Show Sharp Rise in Interest in Polyamorous Relationships

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3RDER, the fast-growing social platform designed to connect like-minded individuals exploring non-traditional connections, today released a new trend insight report based on first-party platform behavior and a recent user survey.

The findings reveal a striking cultural shift: interest in polyamory, open relationships, and other forms of ethical non-monogamy (ENM) is accelerating among U.S. young adults at a pace not seen in previous years.

Re-examining Interest in Modern Connections

Monogamy has long been regarded as society's default relationship model. However, the new survey suggests that younger generations are actively re-evaluating what connection, commitment, and partnership can look like in a modern social context.

This shift is not evenly distributed across demographics. The group showing the highest enthusiasm consists of urban bisexual and pansexual individuals aged 25–29, with 67% expressing openness to polyamorous structures. Overall, more than 70% of respondents reported strong interest in polyamorous or open relationship models.

Key Findings & Platform-Led Solutions

The report's data not only highlights emerging relationship trends, but also directly informs recent, targeted enhancements to the 3RDER platform—features designed to support these modern connections safely and intentionally.

Demand for Low-Pressure Authenticity & Smarter Matching

With 65% of single men seeking non-monogamous structures citing "authentic, low-pressure connections" as their primary motivation, 3RDER introduced Multi-Match, a feature that measures alignment across multiple users to foster compatible connections.

Early U.S. platform data shows this has contributed to a 35% increase in successful multi-person matches, helping users more efficiently find meaningful interactions.

Clarity of Intent & Streamlined Discovery

Reflecting a 41% quarter-over-quarter surge in ENM-related profile tags (such as "poly-friendly" and "ENM"), 3RDER expanded its Relationship Style Tags.

By allowing users to communicate intentions like "Throuple" or "Open relationships" upfront, the platform has significantly reduced mismatched expectations at first glance, leading to more relevant and efficient connections.

Structured Communication, Safety, and Couple Dynamics

The report also found that 89% of women take the lead in establishing communication rules and boundaries, while 30% of couples reported that exploring polyamory improved their emotional connection.

To support these dynamics, 3RDER launched Enhanced Couple Profiles to more clearly present relationship structures and expectations, resulting in over 50% more meaningful matches for couples.

Combined with stronger verification processes and safety guides, these updates have contributed to a 26% decrease in trust-related reports, reinforcing a more secure environment for exploration.

3RDER Users' Perspectives on Polyamorous Relationships

Beyond platform data and feature adoption, user experiences bring this trend into sharper focus. The following aggregated stories reflect recurring themes shared by 3RDER users. Names and identifying details have been adapted for privacy.

Couple — California, early 30s:

After two years of marriage, the couple found their relationship at a standstill. Months of open conversations led them to explore an open structure. "It wasn't a sudden decision," they shared. "It came from wanting to better understand each other. The shift brought us back to communicating with openness instead of fear."

Bisexual Female — New York, 27:

Having been attracted to multiple genders since her teens, she described polyamory as a natural extension of her identity. "Suppressing parts of myself never felt sustainable. Exploring ethically non-monogamous relationships allows me to show up more honestly."

Straight Single Male — Chicago, 25:

He expressed frustration with traditional expectations. "I prefer emotional connection without the pressure of conventional monogamy. Being clear about that from the start has made conversations and dates feel more relaxed and genuine."

A New Demand for Designed Relationships

"Our data shows that young adults are actively designing their own relational lives," said Alex Lee, CEO and founder of 3RDER. "They are not rejecting commitment, but instead redefining it through honesty, negotiated boundaries, and emotional clarity."

"This shift underscores a growing need for platforms that are intentionally built to support conscious, transparent connections. Our latest features are direct responses to what our community has shared, and their engagement confirms we're moving in the right direction."

Platform Readiness and User Growth

Collectively, these user-informed features have driven a 31% increase in first-week engagement among new U.S. users, demonstrating that thoughtfully designed tools can support personal exploration while maintaining safety and trust.

