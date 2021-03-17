3rivers Gives Financial Advisors Path To Business Model Success

CHICAGO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I grew up in the financial advising industry by way of my mother. I knew that was my path. I went to school for financial planning, but influence and a degree didn't prepare me for what most advisors don't recognize as a necessity. You have to run this like a business, and that's not easy."

31-year-old Lisa VanArsdale is an LPL Financial Advisor at Lakeview Wealth Management. With 10 years' experience she's still an industry freshman, but already ahead of the game. She's seen newcomers and veterans ignore the fact that financial advisors should be advocates instead of rivals. VanArsdale believes she can better help her clients, and theirs, by sharing best practices.

VanArsdale joined forces with her mother and Lakeview partner, Judy VanArsdale, and Nancy Knous, CFP® and an Owner of Benchmark Wealth Management, to create 3rivers, a tool for financial planners that focuses on the strengths that these three women bring to the industry table: company finance and value, personal and professional growth, and business processes and workflow.

"Most advisors excel in one area and fall short in others. We all have strengths and weaknesses which is why we want to take advisors on a continuous journey, not to be like us, but to be their best them," said Lisa VanArsdale.

"I found a home in helping people achieve their goals, but I can't be everyone's advisor," said Judy VanArsdale. "We need to set advisors on the right path and create a paradigm shift in the industry. Women occupy less than 25% of this industry and we can empower and encourage them by giving them tools to show them the way."

3rivers is a subscription-based service that launched in October 2020. Subscribers can access new tools and insights monthly to foster sustainable business practices for financial advisors.

"This business is hard and we help people find a way to form the right relationship with their money and reach financial independence," said Knous. "We are the ones that have to get them there and that starts with having people recognize who they are as an advisor, and then holding themselves accountable."

SOURCE 3rivers