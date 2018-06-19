3Scan and UPMC to Collaborate on a Catalogue of Tissue Information to Enable Discovery in 3D

These two thought leading organizations intend to make available a diverse catalogue of spatially-indexed human tissue samples from across an array of patient profiles, tissue types and representative disease states. 3Scan utilizes a proprietary imaging platform to gather microscopy data from across large volumes of tissue and record quantitative data regarding size, density, position and other relevant characteristics. This technology applied to a curated supply of samples provided by UPMC will grow to become a robust catalogue of representative medical cases. The purpose of this innovative program is to provide a rich data set to which medical researchers, drug discovery scientists and clinical development professionals can subscribe, to further scientific discovery.

"The collaboration between 3Scan and UPMC is a unique effort to visualize the 3D structure of a variety of tissues and disease processes", according to Dr. Rajiv Dhir, Vice Chair of Pathology at UPMC. He continued, "This knowledge will help compare the architecture of normal and diseased tissues, it will finally lead to a better understanding of the interplay between the different tissue compartments (diseased and normal; epithelial, mesenchymal, inflammatory) and will hopefully provide insights leading to better diagnostic modalities and therapeutic interventions".

Dr. Navid Farahani, Chief Medical Information Officer at 3Scan stated that "This marks the beginning of a momentous collaboration which aims to validate centuries of anatomical and histopathologic understandings of tissue, a feat that is long overdue. Dr. Farahani went on to say "By mapping intrinsically three-dimensional biologic structures using volumetric techniques, we are bound to further our understanding of subtle and gradual cellular phenotypic changes along anatomical axes. Inevitably, we will discover novel signatures of both normal and abnormal tissues. "

3Scan combines automation, machine learning and computer science to extract spatial data from tissue samples to create a 3D understanding of biology. We were founded on the belief that if we could reinvent and automate the histology workflow, it would stimulate medical innovation and improve clinical outcomes. Our diverse group of talented engineers and scientists work to revolutionize the histology workflow through novel tools and systems that aid in decision support. The results are detailed 3D representations of anatomical structures, as well as quantitative analysis in the emerging field of volumetric pathology. www.3Scan.com

