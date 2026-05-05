3Shape appoints new Chief Financial Officer

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Shape today announced the appointment of Stefan Kratzer as Chief Financial Officer effective 5 May. He will join the Senior Leadership Team and report directly to CEO Jacob Paulsen. The appointment ensures strong leadership continuity, with an experienced successor stepping into the role.

"As we enter the next phase of our journey, it is important that our leadership team reflects the scale and ambition of the company. Stefan brings the experience and mindset needed to support this development, further strengthen our financial and strategic capabilities, and help drive 3Shape's continued growth," says CEO Jacob Paulsen, 3Shape.

New CFO profile

Stefan Kratzer brings extensive international experience across financial leadership, strategy, and business transformation, gained in global, innovation-driven industries. In this role, he will lead 3Shape's global Finance and IT organization, supporting the company's continued growth and strategic development, and oversee 3Shape Audio and 3Shape Ukraine.

"I am excited to join 3Shape at such an important stage in its journey. The company's strong technology, talented people, and growth ambitions make this a truly compelling opportunity, and I look forward to working with the team to support the next phase of development," says newly appointed CFO Stefan Kratzer, 3Shape.

Leadership transition

Kristian Krag has decided to step down from his role and will leave the company following a short transition period. During his tenure, he has played an important role in strengthening the company's financial foundation and supporting its development.

"I would like to sincerely thank Kristian Krag for his valuable contributions to 3Shape over the years. He has played a key role in strengthening the organization and has been a valued member of the Senior Leadership Team. We also appreciate his dedication to ensuring a smooth transition. We wish him all the best in the future," adds CEO Jacob Paulsen, 3Shape.

CONTACT:

Lina Danstrup

Director and Head of Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Phone +45 4220 8897

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/3shape/r/3shape-appoints-new-chief-financial-officer,c4344483

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22994/4344483/4075967.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/3shape/i/stefan-kratzer,c3534802 Stefan Kratzer https://news.cision.com/3shape/i/njgade13,c3534804 NJgade13

SOURCE 3Shape