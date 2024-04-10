3Shape Charts Sustainable Course with Release of Comprehensive Sustainability Report 2023

Highlighted in the company's latest report, 3Shape plans to inspire sustainability awareness in the dental industry through its new 5-year sustainability plan.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Shape, the global innovator in digital dentistry, is proud to unveil its 2023 Sustainability Report and comprehensive Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy with a five-year 2028 plan. The initiative, formally approved by 3Shape's Board of Directors, is an integral part of the company's commitment to 'enabling superior dental care for every patient, every time'.

The report details 3Shape's sustainability strategy, steps taken so far, and achievements to date in areas such as climate action, pollution, diversity and inclusion, employee wellbeing, responsibility towards consumers and end-users, governance, and integrity.

CEO Jakob Just-Bomholt says: "In 3Shape, we pride ourselves in being a purpose-driven company, working towards enabling superior dental health care for every patient, every time. Our pursuit of excellence goes beyond profits; It's a commitment to leave a positive impact on society and the planet."

The five pillars of 3Shape's sustainability strategy address key areas related to its core business and the company internally. These include the company's focus on enabling better patient health, mapping greenhouse gas emissions and environmental impact, global employee diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I), establishing an ESG governance framework, sustainable product development, and gender diversity among innovators.

"We strongly believe that the more effectively we integrate sustainability practices into our core business strategy, the more they will stimulate innovation, promote a positive company culture, and inspire others in the industry to take action," said Just-Bomholt.

According to Just-Bomholt, 3Shape's sustainability journey is still maturing. However, the company made solid progress in 2023 by conducting a double materiality assessment, adopting a data-driven sustainability strategy, and setting explicit 2028 sustainability goals. 3Shape also established an internal ESG Council, recognizing that leadership representation across the organization is critical for ensuring responsible sustainability governance, ownership, and action-taking across the business. Further steps were taken to strengthen the Sustainability Governance Body by welcoming Karsten Munk Knudsen - CFO of Novo Nordisk - as Chair of the ESG Committee and Sustainability Champion of the Board of Directors.

In 2022, 3Shape established its Code of Conduct, which outlines the company's value system, approach to doing business, stance against corruption and bribery, and views on human rights. Additionally, a Supplier Code of Conduct (SCoC) sets standards for how 3Shape expects its suppliers to behave regarding social, ethical, and environmental business practices.

For more information, 3Shape's full 2023 Sustainability report is publicly available on https://www.3shape.com/esg2023

