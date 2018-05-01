3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology's Invisalign

Since Align terminated interoperability in January 2018, dentists say that their patients and dental practices have been negatively impacted by Align's action. According to an online survey of Invisalign providers using TRIOS scanners, Align's termination of interoperability created unnecessary and unexpected costs and practice disruption.

72 percent believe Align made this decision without considering its customers' best interests.

85 percent believe that Align's action will have a negative impact on their business.

The majority (67 percent) agree that Align's termination of interoperability will increase dental costs and force dentists to spend significant amounts of time creating models to send to Align – a cumbersome and time-consuming step eliminated by TRIOS.

While very few dentists have lost trust in 3Shape (4 percent), the dispute has damaged dentists' trust (46 percent) in Align.

"This is a dynamic time for the industry as more high quality clear aligners come to market, increasing competition and reducing costs. That's why we designed our TRIOS scanner as an open system, enabling dentists to use TRIOS with Invisalign or another aligner of their choice," said Lars Christian Lund, Vice President, Corporate Business Development & Marketing, 3Shape. "3Shape has always endeavored to be the company that empowers dental professionals to advance their business – not stifle it. Today, we are proud that our TRIOS scanners connect to over 40 high-value orthodontic treatment providers."

Align has stated that this action was taken as a result of ongoing patent litigation. Lund added, "We believe that Align can assert its patents without harming dentists and patients, and 3Shape can defend itself without holding anyone hostage. We encourage dentists who have been affected by the termination to make their voices heard."

Join the Straight Talk Dental Coalition

Without interoperability, a large group of dental professionals who were offering Invisalign with their TRIOS have been left with fewer choices and are experiencing challenges which force them to suffer unforeseen business consequences.

On the Coalition's website, dental professionals who have been impacted by Align's action can:

Sign a petition demanding Align reinstate interoperability between Invisalign and 3Shape

Sign a letter to their professional society asking for it to take a stand

Invite their colleagues to join the Coalition

Share their view with their networks

Background

In November 2017, Align filed suit against 3Shape and its TRIOS intraoral scanning system and Dental System software claiming patent infringement. Despite this action, 3Shape was informed by Align that there were no plans to terminate interoperability. This promise was short lived. In December 2017, Align alerted dentists that it would terminate interoperability, effective the end of January 2018, and then informed 3Shape of the same.

Since TRIOS is an open system, the company arranged short-term special offers after Align's announcement, including with ClearCorrect and Orametrix. 3Shape also announced its intention to work with 3M to advance the field of orthodontics through digital workflows supporting indirect bonding and clear aligners and other emerging digital orthodontic workflows. Currently, 3Shape's TRIOS scanners work directly with over 40 orthodontic treatment providers, offering dentists wide-ranging choice in a once-closed market.

About the Survey

The 3Shape "Straight Talk" survey was distributed online to 3Shape TRIOS customers who have used their scanners to submit Invisalign cases – those directly impacted by Align's action – to gauge awareness and impact of Align's termination of interoperability with 3Shape's TRIOS scanners. The survey was fielded March 14-23, 2018.

About 3Shape

3Shape is changing dentistry together with dental professionals across the world by developing innovations that provide superior dental care for patients. Its portfolio of 3D scanners and CAD/CAM software solutions for the dental industry includes the multiple award-winning 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanner, the upcoming 3Shape X1 CBCT scanner, and market leading scanning and design software solutions for dental labs.

Two graduate students founded 3Shape in Denmark's capital in 2000. Today, 3Shape has over 1,400 employees serving customers in over 100 countries from an ever-growing number of 3Shape offices around the world. 3Shape's products and innovations continue to challenge traditional methods, enabling dental professionals to treat more patients more effectively. www.3shape.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3shape-launches-straight-talk-dental-coalition-seeking-to-reinstate-interoperability-between-trios-and-align-technologys-invisalign-300639462.html

SOURCE 3Shape

Related Links

http://www.3shape.com

