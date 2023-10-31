3Sixty Academy Revolutionizing Dental Education with Live-Patient Program in Brazil

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Sixty Academy, the educational arm of leading digital dentistry company 3Sixty, that aim to establish digital dentistry as the standard of care in both education and clinical practice, redefine dental education with the success of its first-ever live-patient course, the "Full-Arch Immersion Program: All-on-X Extravaganza." Held from August 11th to 13th, 2023, in Santos, Brazil, the program marked a monumental milestone for 3Sixty.

The All-on-X Extravaganza: An Unprecedented Learning Experience

The program invited participating doctors to an intimate setting to gain hands-on experience that is truly invaluable. The three-day course allowed doctors to perform three full-arch surgeries daily, covering every aspect from treatment planning to PMMA delivery, all while experiencing 3Sixty's unparalleled Anatomic Guide® digital workflow.

The demand for another round of the All-on-X Extravaganza has been massive. 3Sixty Academy has just announced their return to Santos, Brazil, on March 28-31, 2024. Interested readers are encouraged to pre-register now.

Learning from the Best in the World of Full-Arch Surgery

The program's faculty included esteemed professionals and educators: Dr. Marcelo Silva, Dr. Toni Salama, and Dr. Jose Marcio do Amaral.

Dr. Silva, the program's lead instructor, commented on the success of the program, stating, "We did several surgeries—all complex cases All-on-X; very challenging. The participants that flew from the US were amazed by the quality of care offered at the facility and the quality of education they received."

"It Was Above and Beyond!" Participants' Reflections on the Program

Feedback from participants was remarkably positive. LA-based Dr. Khal Mancini, who's an affiliate of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, shared, "It was above and beyond. We covered the entire spectrum of All-on-X cases and we were doing an average of three cases per day from A to Z."

Dr. Ammar Mahdi, a general dentist out of Sacramento, California, highlighted the value of operating on patients, stating, "I believe this type of course where you do the work on real patients and not on mannequins is great because I can connect with the patient."

Dr. Dennis Anithottam, who practices in Canada, appreciated the expert guidance, saying, "My favorite part about the course was that I had guidance from extremely qualified people like Dr. Silva and Dr. Amaral guiding me through every step of the way."

