3Sixty Strengthens Corporate Travel Strategy With Appointment of Greeley Koch as Advisor

SEATTLE, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Sixty, a global provider of curated extended-stay accommodations and digitally enabled housing solutions, today announced that respected travel industry executive Greeley Koch, Managing Director of 490 Consulting, has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor.

Greeley Koch

"We are excited to welcome Greeley to the 3Sixty team," said Robyn Joliat, President of 3Sixty. "His global industry relationships, extensive knowledge of corporate travel, and deep experience working with both suppliers and Fortune 500 buyers make him an invaluable addition to our advisory group. As demand grows beyond traditional relocation and expands into project travel, crew rotations, long-cycle consulting engagements, and internship programs, Greeley's insights will help shape our strategy and strengthen our value proposition in a rapidly changing marketplace."

Koch joins 3Sixty at a pivotal moment for extended stay as corporations increasingly seek experience-driven, compliant, and vetted housing alternatives that match the mission and duration of each trip. With access to more than one million properties in 60 countries and trusted by more than 200 Fortune 500 companies, 3Sixty delivers a consistent, cloud-based booking experience supported by rigorous Dun & Bradstreet financial assessments and GeoSure neighborhood safety reviews. This combination gives corporations the confidence, control, and duty-of-care alignment they expect for their travelers.

In his role as Strategic Advisor, Koch will support 3Sixty across partnership development, corporate travel strategy, and market awareness. He will also represent 3Sixty across the industry, meeting directly with corporations, travel managers, TMCs, travel technology providers, housing providers, and other partners that require high-quality extended-stay solutions for project teams, crews, and long-term deployments.

"I am thrilled to work with 3Sixty at a time when extended-stay needs are shifting so dramatically," said Greeley Koch. "Organizations today are balancing traveler experience, availability, safety, and cost while deploying teams for mission-based travel that looks very different from traditional relocation. 3Sixty's platform, curated inventory, and strong vetting provide exactly what companies need to support their guests with confidence."

About 3Sixty

3Sixty, the business travel industry's most secure and intuitive accommodation platform, helps employees book and manage their stay in more than one million quality, cost-effective rooms and properties worldwide. 3Sixty's HomeMatch™ technology works hard behind the scenes of every 3Sixty search, leveraging machine learning and human expertise to curate the best results for each unique company, individual, and trip. Industry-first partnerships with real-time safety data supplier GeoSure and financial vetting service Dun & Bradstreet guarantee a strict vetting process that ensures employers meet their duty of care obligations to their employees—and that those employees feel safe, comfortable, and at home during every stay. For more information, visit moveto.stay3sixty.com

About 490 Consulting

490 Consulting is a strategic advisory and consulting firm specializing in corporate travel, mobility, procurement, and organizational transformation. Led by Managing Director Greeley Koch, the firm supports corporations, travel management companies, technology providers, airlines, lodging organizations, and mobility solutions through strategic planning, partnership development, customer experience design, voice-of-the-customer insights, go-to-market strategy, and innovation adoption. 490 Consulting helps clients accelerate growth and drive meaningful transformation across the global travel ecosystem.

