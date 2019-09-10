3SS and castLabs Launch Strategic Partnership to Deliver World-class Android TV Projects

BERLIN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 3 Screen Solutions (3SS) , leading provider of software solutions for set-top box (STB) and multiscreen digital entertainment, and castLabs , software and cloud services provider for digital video markets worldwide, announce their strategic partnership to provide a smooth Android TV integration service to their customers. The companies have been collaborating for over a year to help service providers enjoy the benefits of Android TV, the operating system that is becoming increasingly popular in the industry.

Throughout the partnership, castLabs has provided several of its solutions including DRMtoday , an advanced digital rights management (DRM) licensing service for online and offline scenarios to protect video delivery, and PRESTOplay , software development kits (SDKs) that support the latest player features and standards across multiple platforms. 3SS has been enabling the integrations, and empowering operators to deliver highly engaging user experiences to subscribers, including an operator-branded Android TV Custom Launcher thanks to 3SS' multiple award-winning front end and UI solution, the 3READY Android TV Framework.

"Through our partnership with castLabs, service providers benefit from a combination of knowledge and experience from service delivery through to optimizing the player experience in Android TV deployments," said Pierre Donath, 3SS Chief Product Officer.

This partnership enables 3SS and castLabs to combine holistic and transformative approaches to OTT to fuel innovation and accelerate streaming transformations. The companies recently delivered a major Android TV operator tier set-top box project to enable the next-generation TV service from Proximus.

"The combination of castLabs and 3SS' advanced technologies delivers next generation viewing experiences, enabling end users to access and enjoy the latest content on Android TV in an intuitive and highly engaging way," added Bojan Jovanović, Lead Delivery Manager at castLabs. "Working with 3SS has always been a very collaborative and communicative experience where both companies focus on benefiting our shared service provider customers with our combined specialist expertise."

Join castLabs at IBC 2019, booth 14.A14 to view a demo featuring 3SS' 3READY Custom Launcher and castLabs' PRESTOplay Android SDK.

About castLabs

castLabs pioneers software and cloud services for digital video markets worldwide. They provide solutions to easily enable the secure distribution of premium movie, TV, and audio assets for high-quality video experiences. Their range of applications and services are designed to help businesses deliver DRM-protected content over a large selection of consumer devices and platforms which include DRMtoday licensing, PRESTOplay player SDKs, and Video Toolkit processing. castLabs also supplies end-to-end technical consulting for encrypted video playback integrations and projects. castlabs.com

About 3 Screen Solutions (3SS)

For over a decade, 3SS has been delivering world-class software solutions to service providers and technology innovators to bring video to any screen. 3SS is an acknowledged leader in system integration, app development, UI/UX design innovation and solution architecture. 3SS designs and engineers bespoke front end and back end platforms for major operators and broadcasters worldwide. The 3READY Product Framework for Android TV + Multiscreen empowers service providers to cost-effectively fast-track next-generation TV service launches on all devices. 3SS' customers include major satellite, cable, IPTV, OTT and mobile TV operators, including Swisscom, Com Hem, Canal Digital, Proximus, Stofa, Vodafone Kabel Deutschland, Liberty Global (UPC, Unitymedia), SES, Eutelsat, and O2/Telefonica. Broadcast customers include ProSiebenSat.1, Joyn, SUPER RTL n-tv, Blockbuster and Viacom, among others. 3ss.tv

