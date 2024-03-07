3T Biosciences Builds Transatlantic Pan-Cancer Research Pipeline to Target Most Difficult-to-Treat Cancers

Collaborations with decorated academic investigators at Oxford University, VIB, KU Leuven, and University of California, San Francisco

Research partnerships to identify novel targets in pancreatic, bladder, breast, head and neck, and colorectal cancers using 3T's best-in-class 3T-TRACE target discovery platform

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3T Biosciences ("3T"), an immunotherapy company changing the future of treatment for solid tumors and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced that it has entered into multiple additional collaborations with leading academic centers and principal investigators to further fuel 3T's best-in-class 3T-TRACE (T-Cell Receptor Antigen and Cross-Reactivity Engine) pHLA target discovery platform. These collaborations provide access to high quality patient samples and corresponding critical data to enable the identification of novel cancer targets of interest, including pancreatic, bladder, breast, head and neck, and colorectal cancers.

Cancer immunotherapies have brought dramatic breakthroughs, but only for a minority of cancer patients. 3T's platform aims to address this challenge by identifying novel shared T-cell receptor (TCR) targets of productive immune responses and comprehensively screening TCRs and TCR mimetics for specificity and off-target cross-reactivities. The platform identifies the most prevalent and immunogenic targets in solid tumors by uniquely combining high-diversity target libraries with active machine learning. This may lead to tumor-specific, safer therapies that can be delivered at higher doses.

3T is collaborating with multiple decorated academic investigators to partner in its mission to serve patients with solid tumors with high unmet need:

David Oh, M.D., Ph.D. and Larry Fong , M.D., at University of California, San Francisco – Focusing on bladder cancer patients treated with anti-PD(L)1.

Diether Lambrechts , Ph.D., at VIB-KU Leuven – Focusing on breast cancer, including triple-negative breast cancer, treated with checkpoint therapies.

Sabine Tejpar, M.D., Ph.D. at KU Leuven – Focusing on colorectal cancer, including MSS subtype where traditional immunotherapy methods have difficulty engaging immune responses.

Tao Dong, D.Phil., and Ricardo Fernandes, D.Phil., at Oxford University – Focusing on lung and breast cancer.

"At 3T, patients are at the center of everything we do," said Stefan Scherer, M.D., Ph.D., 3T's president and chief executive officer. "By partnering with the world's leading academic institutions, we are able to supercharge our discovery efforts in delivering novel therapeutics to patients by leveraging samples from patients themselves to further our understanding of the immune system's response to cancer."

About 3T Biosciences

3T Biosciences is an immunotherapy company focused on discovering and developing next-generation therapies with curative potential based on its immune-response-guided target discovery approach. 3T Biosciences' 3T-TRACE platform technology is designed to overcome the challenges of advancing T-cell receptor (TCR)-based therapeutics. Based in South San Francisco, 3T Biosciences is led by an experienced management team and supported by top investors including Westlake Village BioPartners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. For more information, please visit https://3tbiosciences.com.

