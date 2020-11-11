3T MRI at Belfair Integrates CorTechs Labs' Latest Software to Support Improved Prostate Cancer Detection

BLUFFTON, S.C. and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3T MRI at Belfair has officially implemented CorTechs Labs' OnQ ProstateTM to advance its radiology interpretations of prostate cancer imaging.

3T MRI at Belfair was one of the first imaging centers on North America's east coast to implement NeuroQuant®, CorTechs Labs' flagship software for advanced volumetric imaging. Today, the imaging center announced its integration of the latest CorTechs Labs product, OnQ Prostate, to support improved detection of clinically significant prostate cancer, made possible through the software's integration of an advanced diffusion MRI technique known as restriction spectrum imaging (RSI).

"The addition of OnQ Prostate to our AI-software portfolio is critical to our ability to continue providing the most advanced, cutting-edge technology to our community," said A. Joseph Borelli Jr., M.D., president and medical director of 3T MRI at Belfair.

OnQ Prostate is FDA-cleared post-processing software that supports improved prostate cancer detection for a more accurate diagnosis and treatment planning. Using the patented RSI tissue microstructure imaging technique and AI algorithms, OnQ Prostate significantly improves standard prostate imaging methods by making it easier for radiologists to identify areas of restricted diffusion, a hallmark characteristic of aggressive cancer.

"This integration of our latest software expands our long-standing relationship with 3T MRI at Belfair and affirms the imaging center's commitment to the application of the most advanced radiology tools on the market," said Chris Airriess, Ph.D., chief executive officer of CorTechs Labs. "This is a big milestone for CorTechs Labs as we continue to deploy new AI tools in the oncology market. We look forward to growing our role in helping physicians in the U.S. and worldwide gain access to cutting-edge technology that helps improve patient care."

According to research published in Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases, RSI has demonstrated both superior differentiation of PCa from normal tissue and prediction of PCa aggressiveness compared to conventional MRI. When put in the hands of radiologists, a follow-up study published in the same journal demonstrated that adding RSI in addition to mpMRI improves PCa detection (85% accuracy) compared to mpMRI alone (79% accuracy) and RSI with T2WI achieves similar PCa detection (80% accuracy) as mpMRI alone (79% accuracy), which exemplifies its potential to support bi-parametric imaging. The same study also demonstrated that using RSI improved inter-reader agreement amongst radiologists.

"I expect OnQ Prostate to improve accurate detection of clinically relevant prostate cancer for our patients, and improve the PI-RADS workflow for our radiology staff," said Dr. Thomas Knight, a radiologist at 3T MRI at Belfair. "This is an important milestone in the detection of clinically significant cancers."

About CorTechs Labs

CorTechs Labs is the leader in radiology AI applications, using cutting-edge advances in medical imaging to revolutionize disease screening and early detection so people can enjoy longer, better lives. The company develops and markets breakthrough medical device software that quantifies and tracks neurodegenerative diseases and assists in the detection of clinically significant cancer. CorTechs Labs' cutting-edge brain imaging analysis provides neurologists, radiologists, oncologists, and clinical researchers worldwide with a convenient and cost-effective means to quantify brain structures to help assess a variety of neurological conditions, such as Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, brain trauma, and brain development abnormalities. The company has FDA-cleared products for use in the diagnosis of neurodegenerative and traumatic brain conditions as well as prostate cancer. Please visitwww.cortechslabs.com for further information and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About 3T MRI at Belfair

3T MRI at Belfair is a premier provider of MRI services located in Bluffton, South Carolina. Established in 2002, 3T MRI at Belfair has an unparalleled-in-market reputation for specialized MRI-based diagnostic services. The imaging center has been recognized as the busiest MRI practice in the state of South Carolina. Please visit www.mriatbelfair.com for more information.

CorTechs Labs Contact:

Travis Foegler

+1 (619) 450-9094

[email protected]

3T MRI at Belfair Contact:

A. Joseph Borelli Jr., M.D.

+1 (843) 815-9700

[email protected]

Related Images

3t-mri-at-belfair.jpg

3T MRI at Belfair

Logo

Related Links

OnQ Prostate Product Page

In vivo prostate cancer detection and grading using restriction spectrum imaging-MRI

SOURCE CorTechs Labs