3WLiners Offers Comfort Gift to Vehicle Owner Following Recent Arson Incident in Lafayette

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the recent incident where suspects were arrested for setting a vehicle on fire in Lafayette, 3WLiners is stepping up to support the community by providing a complimentary set of car liners to Jessica Fontenot, the owner of the vehicle destroyed in the fire. This gesture aims to offer comfort and reassurance during a challenging time.

Jessica Fontenot's Ford Bronco after the incident

Jessica Fontenot had been actively seeking justice and community assistance in identifying the culprits responsible for the destruction of her beloved vehicle. Upon learning of her situation, 3WLiners reached out to offer their support by replacing her damaged car liners with a new set, free of charge.

"At 3WLiners, we believe in standing by our customers, especially during difficult times," said Gavin, CEO at 3WLiners. "We hope that this small gesture can provide Jessica with some comfort and show our commitment to the community."

3WLiners car liners are designed to provide superior protection against spills, dirt, and wear, ensuring that customers can maintain the integrity of their vehicle interiors.

"We are grateful for the support from 3WLiners during this challenging time," said Jessica Fontenot. "Their kindness and commitment to customer care truly make a difference."

3WLiners encourages all vehicle owners to prioritize their car's interior protection and to reach out for assistance if they find themselves in need. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality products that enhance the driving experience while also fostering a sense of community.

