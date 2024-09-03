3WLiners Partners with Barks of Love to Help Homeless Dogs This Winter

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3WLiners, a leading provider of innovative pet products, today announced a new partnership with Barks of Love, a non-profit animal rescue organization dedicated to reduce euthanasia rates of homeless dogs and to give them a forever home. Through this collaboration, 3WLiners aims to raise awareness and support for Barks of Love's mission to find loving homes for dogs in need, especially during the colder winter months.

As temperatures drop, many stray and abandoned dogs are left to brave the elements without the comfort and safety of a home. 3WLiners recognizes the urgent need to help these vulnerable animals and has committed to donating a fixed amount each month to Barks of Love to support their rescue efforts.

"At 3WLiners, we are passionate about the well-being of all pets, and we believe that every dog deserves a loving home," said Gavin, CEO at 3WLiners. "By partnering with Barks of Love, we hope to inspire our community to get involved and make a difference in the lives of homeless dogs this winter."

To further support the cause, 3WLiners is offering a special promotion for their customers. For every order placed using the QR codes on the 3WLiners website or Amazon, 3WLiners will donate 15% of the purchase price to Barks of Love. Additionally, customers will receive a 15% discount on their purchase, making it easier for them to support the partnership while also treating their own furry friends.

To get involved, 3WLiners encourages the community to share the news release, become a foster parent, donate to Barks of Love, or explore their wish list. By working together, 3WLiners and Barks of Love aim to make a significant impact on the lives of homeless dogs this winter and beyond.

For more information about the partnership or to support the cause, please visit https://3wliners.com/pages/mat-a-better-cause.

