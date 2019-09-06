3x3 Insights Discusses the Non-Alcoholic Trend With Bill Shufelt of Athletic Brewing Company

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 3x3 Insights, the partner to independent beer, wine and spirits retailers across the country, recently posted the latest installment of its Retail Untapped content series. The episode is a discussion between Bill Shufelt, founder of Athletic Brewing, and 3x3's Evan Boyd.

"The progress that Bill and his team have made in such a short time is truly remarkable. Athletic Brewing is not only pioneering a revolution in non-alcoholic craft beer, but they are also at the forefront of the entire low-to-no alcohol movement," said Evan Boyd, 3x3 Insight's senior marketing manager. "I'm excited to watch as the company – and the category – continue to evolve. As we discuss in our conversation for Retail Untapped, there is still so much growth potential in the functional beverage and craft beer spaces."

Retail Untapped is 3x3 Insights' content series designed for beer, wine & spirits industry professionals from all three tiers – retailers, distributors and suppliers. The series combines premium multi-media formats with 3x3 Insights' proprietary datasets and expert analysis to produce insightful weekly content for thousands of subscribers. Since its launch last year, Retail Untapped has addressed a variety of subjects ranging from canned spirits and the seltzer rage to the way recent arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court impact beer, wine and spirits retailers nationwide. The conversation with Bill Shufelt is the 35th Retail Untapped episode to post and it can be viewed here .

"[The non-alcoholic] category is quickly going from an afterthought to the spotlight," said Bill Shufelt. "Among Gen Z and Millennials, 55% of people according to Bank of America -- 66% according to Nielsen -- are looking to reduce their drinking. And that's with 40% of adults not drinking already. Nowhere else in the grocery store has there been no innovation in 30 years, and there's a whole group of adults looking for high-quality options with interesting recipe profiles and high quality ingredients that are consistent with modern standards."

Over the past 18 months, 3x3 has partnered with hundreds of independent beer, wine and spirits retailers in 27 states stretching from Massachusetts to Florida to California. With each partnership it develops, the company realizes its vision of a more connected, collaborative, and data-driven ecosystem for independent alcohol sales. 3x3 recently expanded the scope of its solutions for retailers by offering three unique membership tiers, each tailored to the needs of specific types of independent liquor store owners, from single store operators to larger chains. These solutions arm retailers with insight that allows them to make immediate improvements to everything from product selection to placement, promotions and pricing.

3x3 Insights is a technology company that combines the expertise of several multi-generational alcohol and technology industry veterans and Loeb Enterprises. Through its patented technology and exclusive network of data partners, 3x3 combines retail transaction information with market data to deliver groundbreaking insights and marketing capabilities that enable suppliers and retailers to launch new brands, compete effectively and drive customer loyalty. For additional information about 3x3 Insights, or to learn more about becoming a business partner, please visit http://www.3x3insights.com . For additional information about Loeb Enterprises, visit https://www.loeb.nyc.

