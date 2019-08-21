3x3 Insights Extends Its Network to Beer, Wine and Spirits Retailers Across the Country

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 3x3 Insights, the partner to independent beer, wine & spirits retailers across the country, announced today that it has expanded the scope of its solutions for retailers. 3x3 is now offering three unique membership tiers, each tailored to the needs of specific types of independent liquor store owners, from single store operators to larger chains. Each membership tier contains its own suite of tech, tools and services designed to help retailers make smarter and more profitable decisions.

Mike Provance, CEO of 3x3 Insights

"This is an exciting point in our evolution. We're thrilled that expanding access to our exclusive industry network will enable additional retail partners across the country to take actions that help them become more competitive in a marketplace defined by rapidly shifting consumer trends. Our solutions inform retailers in real-time about market trends and their business' performance beyond the POS system, allowing them to price, place and promote products in the most effective ways possible," said Mike Provance, CEO of 3x3 Insights. "We've devoted a lot of time to refining analytics and marketing services to ensure that independent store owners are equipped with the knowledge and tools they need to acquire more customers, grow sales and increase profitability."

3x3's new membership tiers include "Red," "Gold," and "Platinum" options. The details and benefits follow:

Red Tier - Provides retailers with instant access to network-level insights from key independent beverage alcohol markets across the country. Retailers also gain access to exclusive market reports that highlight emerging trends and top-performing products along with educational content that helps them modernize their operations. The Red Tier is offered to any independent retailer at no cost.

Gold Tier - Provides retailers with on-demand access to the 3x3 DataBar™ - a proprietary data analytics tool that helps retailers analyze product, sales, and basket trends within their store, along with more detailed information on local and national market trends. Armed with this insight, retailers can make immediate improvements to everything from product selection to placement, promotions and pricing. The Gold Tier is available to retailers for a one-time membership fee of $495 per store.

Platinum Tier - Provides retail chain owners with all the benefits of the Gold Tier along with performance reports comparing stores and groups within the chain that deliver insights and illuminate growth opportunities across the business. The Platinum Tier, designed exclusively for chain and multi-store businesses, is available for a membership fee of $795 per store.

Provance added: "While all retailers can benefit from the insights provided through our free Red Tier, those who opt for our Gold and Platinum Tiers will gain deeper visibility into the product dynamics and customer behaviors that are driving growth within their stores, and access to tools that help them run their stores more effectively. Furthermore, Gold and Platinum members are instantly eligible to participate in 3x3's partner programs, which can boost store traffic and improve product sales performance. Ultimately, we are elevating the industry's performance by modernizing the independent beer, wine and spirits retail experience.

Over the past 18 months, 3x3 has partnered with hundreds of independent beer, wine and spirits retailers in 27 states stretching from Massachusetts to Florida to California. With each partnership it develops, the company realizes its vision of a more connected, collaborative, and data-driven ecosystem for independent alcohol sales. The name "3x3 Insights" refers to the last three feet of the customer journey - that moment the purchase decision is made within reach of the retail shelf - coupled with the three tiers of the liquor industry - suppliers, distributors and retailers.

"3x3 really means what they say. It's a tool to make your business work smoother, it's a tool to figure out how you should place things, and it's a tool to figure out how you should order," said Ryan Maloney, longtime 3x3 Retail Partner and owner of the award-winning liquor store, Julio's Liquors. "If somebody is going to support us to make our jobs easier and to actually compete in this changing environment, then you have to become involved with it."

3x3's Red, Gold, and Platinum membership tiers first became available on August 15, 2019.

