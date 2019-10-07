3x3 Insights Joins DISCUS as Partner Member

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 3x3 Insights announced today that it has joined the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), the U.S. spirits industry's top advocate in Washington and the nation's state capitals, as a partner member to engage in shaping tomorrow's spirits marketplace.

"We're excited to collaborate with DISCUS on the continued growth of our spirits industry," said 3x3 Insights CEO, Mike Provance. "As part of our unique relationship with the Council, 3x3 will deliver market intelligence to the DISCUS membership based upon unique data collected from our nationwide network of independent liquor retailers. These reports will provide Council members a new perspective on a valuable segment of the market that has been historically difficult to measure, so they can better see the trends driving brand and subcategory sales."

3x3's reports will span insights on category, pricing to product trends and consumer intelligence through basket analyses. DISCUS members will receive access to these reports as an exclusive benefit of their membership.

As the spirits industry's leading trade association, DISCUS offers partner memberships to persons, firms, corporations and associations engaged in the distilled spirits supply chains and related businesses. Through the partner membership program, DISCUS provides partner members with opportunities to connect with spirits industry leaders to exchange thoughts, resources and expertise, and provide support regarding the critical issues that impact the industry at large.

"We want to thank 3x3 Insights for joining us as a partner member. Their participation and support make the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States stronger and more effective in advancing policies that benefit the spirits industry, its workers and its consumers," said Chris Swonger, President and CEO of DISCUS and Responsibility.org.

About 3x3 Insights:

3x3 Insights is a marketing technology company that leverages the expertise of several multi-generational alcohol & technology industry veterans and Loeb Enterprises. Through its patented platform and exclusive network of retail members, 3x3 combines point-of-sale transaction information with market data to deliver groundbreaking market intelligence and marketing solutions that enable suppliers and retailers to launch new brands, drive customer loyalty and compete effectively. For additional information about 3x3 Insights, or to learn more about becoming a business partner, please visit http://www.3x3insights.com. For additional information about Loeb Enterprises, visit https://www.loeb.nyc.

