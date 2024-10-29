3X4 Genetics and Fullscript Announce next step in Partnership to Enhance Whole Person Care Through Genetic Insights

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3X4 Genetics, a pioneer in functional nutrigenomics, is thrilled to announce the next step in the strategic partnership with Fullscript , the leading platform for integrative medicine practitioners. This evolving collaboration enables Fullscript practitioner customers to access 3X4 Genetics' advanced genetic testing and personalized Blueprint Reports, amongst other features, elevating the potential for personalized and preventative healthcare.

Through this partnership, Fullscript's extensive network of healthcare practitioner customers will be empowered to utilize 3X4 Genetics' data-driven insights to better understand their patients' unique genetic makeup. By delivering actionable recommendations, Fullscript practitioner customers can tailor patient plans that address the root causes of health challenges.

"We're excited to partner with 3X4 Genetics to bring their industry-leading interpretations of genetic data to our community of practitioner customers," says Dr. Jeff Gladd, Chief Medical Officer at Fullscript. "3X4 Blueprint reports highlight key genetic areas of focus with actionable ways for practitioners to guide their patients to improve, enabling the delivery of whole-person care at the genetic level."

The partnership will allow practitioners to deliver more precise, individualized care through the use of 3X4 Genetics' cutting-edge technology. 3X4's Blueprint Reports analyze 36 key metabolic pathways across six core health areas – Weight Balance, Heart Health, Brain Health, Bone Health, Fitness and Tissue Health, Blood Sugar regulation, and Hormone Health. This holistic approach helps guide patients on their journey to optimal wellness, offering insights on everything from nutritional needs to exercise and lifestyle choices, based on their genetic profiles.

"At 3X4, we believe that understanding genetics is the gateway to unlocking the most personalized and effective care. We have always valued our partnership with Fullscript, but being able to order the 3X4 test directly through Fullscript, allows genetic insights to be made accessible to more practitioners, giving them the tools to help their patients achieve long-term health," says Dr. Yael Joffe, Chief Science Officer at 3X4 Genetics.

About 3X4 Genetics

3X4 Genetics is a venture-backed genetics-based foundational health company that combines advanced genetic testing, nutrigenomic education, and a global network of accredited practitioners to help people listen to their bodies and make sound, daily choices to live longer, healthier, and better lives. 3X4 Genetics is headquartered in Bellevue, WA. For more information, visit www.3X4genetics.com .

About Fullscript

Fullscript is a leading healthcare platform redefining the future of whole-person care. Founded in 2011, the company provides over 100,000 providers and 10 million patients access to personalized and effective care. Fullscript enables a frictionless care experience that is more sustainable for providers and more attainable for patients, resulting in time saved, more personalized care, stronger adherence, and, ultimately, better outcomes. For more information, visit Fullscript.com, or follow Fullscript on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

