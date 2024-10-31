3X4 Genetics and Rupa Health Partnership Aims to Bridge the Gap Between Genetic Science and Clinical Practice

SEATTLE, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3X4 Genetics, a global leader in genetic testing, is proud to announce an exciting new development in their partnership with Rupa Health, a renowned provider of integrative healthcare solutions. The partnership provides healthcare professionals and patients the ability to harness the power of genetic information for more personalized and holistic care.

Throughout this strategic alliance, 3X4 Genetics and Rupa Health aim to bridge the gap between genetic science and clinical practice. By combining 3X4 Genetics' technologically advanced genomic insights with Rupa Health's innovative diagnostic platform, healthcare practitioners will be better equipped to deliver customized treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique needs. The collaboration will allow doctors and healthcare professionals to access genetic data alongside comprehensive testing services, improving health outcomes, and empowering patients to make more informed decisions.

"Our collaboration with Rupa Health allows us to push the boundaries of what personalized healthcare can achieve. At 3X4 Genetics, we've always believed in the potential of genomic science to transform health, and with Rupa Health's expertise in diagnostics and patient care, we can now accelerate that vision. Together, we are building a future where genetic insights lead to more precise and proactive care for all," says Dr. Yael Joffe, the Chief Scientific Officer and founder of 3X4 Genetics.

By connecting their software, both companies ensure that healthcare remains adaptive, dynamic, and patient-centered."Having this report on Rupa is an incredible resource for practitioners to better support their patients with complex genetic outcomes," shares Tara Viswanathan, CEO and founder of Rupa Health.

By emphasizing the power of genetic testing to guide more effective, personalized health interventions, the partnership between 3X4 Genetics and Rupa Health is set to redefine how healthcare professionals approach patient care.

About 3X4 Genetics

3X4 Genetics is at the forefront of genetic testing and insights, empowering healthcare practitioners and individuals to harness the power of genetics to optimize health and well-being. With a focus on integrative and personalized healthcare, 3X4 Genetics uses cutting-edge genomic science to provide actionable health insights. For more information, visit www.3x4genetics.com.

About Rupa Health

Rupa Health is on a mission to bring root-cause medicine to every person on the planet. By simplifying the process of ordering, managing and interpreting diagnostic tests, Rupa helps practitioners identify and address the underlying factors that contribute to illness, empowering them to deliver personalized, data-driven, and holistic care. Rupa also brings the latest root cause medicine insights and offers modern patient experience. For more information, visit Rupahealth.com.

