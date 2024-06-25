3X4 Genetics Selected as Partner for Preeminent Cancer Research and Treatment Nonprofit, The Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health

The genetics-based health tech company will serve as the organization's screening test for patients, ensuring the most targeted interventions possible for cancer treatment, recovery, and prevention

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3X4 Genetics , leader in the field of genetics-based health, announced today a partnership with The Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health (MTIH) to serve as the innovative nonprofit's genetics provider. Founded in 2020, MTIH has been commanding the shift in cancer research and treatment from traditional approaches to exploring metabolic pathways, thereby considering cancer a metabolic disease.

At the forefront of the emerging fields of nutrigenetics and personalized health, 3X4 Genetics' translation of genetic results is perfectly aligned with MTIH protocols. Instead of looking at individual genes in isolation, the 3X4 test uses a systems biology framework to analyze how genes work together in the body to impact overall health. By integrating gene testing into the metabolic approach to cancer, MTIH creates an even more personalized care experience that tailors treatments to each patient's unique genetic makeup and significantly enhances outcomes.

"So many of us have been affected by cancer in some way, and we all seek answers to the same questions: why did it happen, what could we have done to prevent it, and how could we have managed the cancer better," says Dr. Yael Joffe, RD (SA), PhD, FACN, Founder and Chief Science Officer of 3X4 Genetics. "MTIH has found these answers, and it is a great honor to work with an organization that addresses the root causes of cancer and focuses on reversing the disease process. We look forward to growing together, learning more about cancer, the role genes play, and how together we can impact many lives."

In addition to genetic testing and reporting, 3X4 Genetics will also provide targeted education and mentorship for MTIH's vast network of clinicians to deepen their understanding of how genetics offers unique insights into their patients' journey.

"After working with various genetics companies over the years, we at the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health are thrilled to be working with 3X4 Genetics to take our clinical care to the next level. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our commitment to precision health through our motto: "Test, Assess, Address, Don't Guess™." said Dr. Nasha Winters, ND, FABNO, Executive Director and Co-Founder of MTIH. "3X4 is revolutionizing the field with their cutting-edge testing, providing crucial information that is essential for our Metabolic Terrain-trained practitioners and advocates."

In addition to supplying MTIH and other healthcare organizations with tests, 3X4 Genetics provides a community of over 4,200 practitioners in all 50 states with the training and resources to grow their practice and transform more lives. To learn more about 3X4 Genetics, visit www.3X4genetics.com .

About 3X4 Genetics

3X4 Genetics is a venture backed genetics-based foundational health company that combines advanced genetic testing, nutrigenomic education and a global network of accredited practitioners to help people listen to their bodies and make sound, daily choices to live longer, healthier and better lives. 3X4 Genetics is headquartered in Bellevue, WA. For more information, please visit www.3X4genetics.com .

About the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health

The Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health is a 501(c)(3) organization based in Tucson, Arizona, and the organization's mission is to restore health for people with cancer and other metabolic diseases through research, education, advocacy, collaboration, and healing. For more information, visit mtih.org.

