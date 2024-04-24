3X4 Genetics Selected as Preferred Partner for Leading Concierge Health Care Providers Next Health & Forum Health

The genetics-based health tech company will serve as the providers' screening test of choice for patients, ensuring the most targeted interventions possible and reducing trial and error in clinical decision making

SEATTLE, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3X4 Genetics , leader in the field of genetics-based health, announced today partnerships with Next Health and Forum Health, LLC to serve as the healthcare companies' preferred genetic screening provider. Forum Health, the nationwide network of integrative and functional medicine providers, and Next Health, the all-in-one health optimization and longevity company, are at the forefront of the preventative wellness industry by taking a root-case approach to healthcare.

Founded by nutrigenetics pioneer Dr. Yael Joffe in 2018, 3X4 Genetics is leading the emerging fields of nutrigenetics and personalized health, offering accredited practitioners and patients the ability to make tailored and actionable recommendations to live longer, healthier lives. Instead of looking at individual gene variants (known as SNPs) in isolation, the 3X4 test uses a systems biology framework to more realistically analyze how genes work together in the body to impact overall health.

"As healthcare shifts to a more personalized approach, tapping into one's genetic framework is truly the only way to provide patients with an impactful roadmap to better health," says Tony Hsu, Chairman & CEO, 3X4 Genetics. "By partnering with vanguard companies like Next Health and Forum Health, we can work hand in hand with practitioners to identify potential health problems and critical treatments earlier."

In addition to the tests, 3X4 Genetics provides health practitioners across the country with training, resources, and a community of over 4,200 like-minded practitioners in all 50 states who share an interest in growing their practice and transforming more lives.

"3X4 Genetics provides what our industry has needed for some time: making genetic data useful, easy to understand, and actionable for providers and patients alike," said Dr. Shilpa P. Saxena, Chief Medical Officer, Forum Health. "By using 3X4 as a screening tool for patients in the Longevity Optimization Executive Physical Program, our clinicians can more confidently make diet, lifestyle and supplement recommendations, as well as identify what other tests may be needed down the line."

Next Health is also using the 3X4 Genetics blueprint as its preferred genetic test for its comprehensive Executive program, as well as for other packages where genetics screening is needed both within a program or for standalone diagnoses.

"There is much that I love about 3X4 Genetics – the simplicity of prioritizing the top three most impactful pathways, the brilliance of thinking in terms of more complex genetic pathways rather than the more typical myopic focus on individual genes, and the creation of a community (rather than just a clinical tool) through reliable training and education," said Dr. Jeff Egler, Chief Medical Officer, Next Health. "I have no doubt that 3X4 will help us make even more breakthroughs when it comes to how we tailor our advanced health optimization treatments through technology."

To learn more about 3X4 Genetics, visit www.3X4genetics.com .

About 3X4 Genetics

3X4 Genetics is a venture backed genetics-based foundational health company that combines advanced genetic testing, nutrigenomic education and a global network of accredited practitioners to help people listen to their bodies and make sound, daily choices to live longer, healthier and better lives. 3X4 Genetics is headquartered in Seattle, WA. For more information, please visit www.3X4genetics.com .

About Forum Health, LLC

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine. Our providers take a root-cause approach to care exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help patients achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. Visit www.forumhealth.com .

About Next Health

Founded in Los Angeles in 2016 by renowned surgeon, Dr. Darshan Shah, and entrepreneur, Kevin Peake, Next Health is an all-in-one health optimization and longevity company that has transformed into a top franchise opportunity, catapulting growth into 10 states and three countries at this time. Locations champion a medical, data-driven approach, empowering individuals to live healthier, longer lives. Next Health provides the latest in technology and medical services in a vibrant atmosphere with white-glove hospitality, offering services such as NAD Therapy, IV Therapy, Cryotherapy, Infrared Therapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Hormone Optimization, Ozone Therapy, and Aesthetics. Visit www.next-health.com .

