3Z Pharmaceuticals Unveils Landmark Study Supporting Calcium Channel Blocker as a Groundbreaking ADHD Therapy

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Z Pharmaceuticals today announced the publication of a transformative study in Neuropsychopharmacology, highlighting compelling scientific evidence that positions the mechanisms engaged by amlodipine, an L-type calcium channel blocker (LTCC), as a foundation for a novel therapy for ADHD. The findings provide robust validation of 3Z's cutting-edge high-throughput drug discovery platform and introduce new avenues for non-stimulant-based ADHD treatment.

ADHD is a prevalent neurodevelopmental disorder with limited treatment options. Current stimulant medications, such as methylphenidate, offer benefits to some but are often associated with side effects, abuse potential, and a high non-response rate. 3Z Pharmaceuticals is committed to addressing these gaps by pioneering alternative, non-stimulant therapeutics.

In this newly published study, researchers at 3Z, integrated cross-species behavioral assays, Mendelian Randomization analysis, and human genetic data to demonstrate amlodipine's therapeutic potential. Key findings include:

Behavioral Rescue in ADHD Models: Amlodipine significantly reduced hyperactivity in Spontaneously Hypertensive Rats and improved impulsivity in the adgrl3.1-/- zebrafish model of ADHD, providing cross-species validation of its efficacy.

Blood-Brain Barrier Penetration & Neural Impact: Surprisingly traditional penetration studies confirmed that amlodipine crosses the blood-brain barrier, where it modulates neuronal activation, countering the assumption of poor brain penetration.

Genetic Evidence via Mendelian Randomization: Human genetic analysis linked ADHD risk to variations in LTCC genes (CACNA1C, CACNB1, CACNA2D3), which are direct targets of amlodipine, reinforcing its mechanistic potential in ADHD therapy.

Clinical Relevance in Human Populations: Polygenic risk score analysis using the UK Biobank demonstrated that individuals with a high ADHD genetic burden who were prescribed amlodipine exhibited reduced ADHD-related symptoms, independent of its antihypertensive effects.

Dr. Karl Karlsson a neuroscientist, CEO of 3Z Pharmaceuticals and Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Reykjavik University, commented on the study's impact:

"This research represents a paradigm shift in ADHD therapeutics. Our findings not only validate the mechanism impacted by amlodipine as a promising candidate for non-stimulant ADHD treatment but also underscore the power of our high-throughput screening and genetic modeling approaches, performed in close alliance with biotx.ai. This is an exciting step forward in our mission to deliver more effective and well-tolerated treatments for ADHD."

Building on these findings, 3Z Pharmaceuticals is advancing a variant of the therapeutic towards clinical development, leveraging its established safety profile and precise mechanism of action to introduce transformative ADHD therapy.

Link to paper: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41386-025-02062-x

