$4.1 Billion Battery Management System Market - Global Trajectory & Analytics, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Battery Management System estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Lithium-Ion Battery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.4% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Advanced Lead-Acid Battery segment is readjusted to a revised 14.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.1% CAGR



The Battery Management System market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 13.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.



Flow Battery Segment to Record 14.4% CAGR



In the global Flow Battery segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$305.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$755.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Analog Devices, Inc.

Eberspaecher Vecture Inc.

Elithion Inc.

Intersil Corporation

Johnson Matthey PLC

Lithium Balance A/S

Nuvation Engineering

NXP Semiconductors NV

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Valence Technology, Inc.

Ventec SAS

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Introduction

Flow Battery Management System (FBMS)

Global Battery Management System Market by Application Type: 2018

Global Competitor Market Shares

Battery Management System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Entering an Era of Autonomous Vehicles and Growing Role of Battery Management Systems

Rise in Market Penetration of EVs Drives Demand for Battery Management Systems

Global Electric Vehicle Production Forecasts by Type: 2015-2030

Share of Electric Vehicle of Total Passenger Vehicle Market: 2015-2030

Global Electric Vehicle Production: 2018-2030 (in Million Units)

Smart Homes Drive Demand Smart Battery Management Systems

Advances in Li-ion Battery Management

Rise in Demand for Renewable Energy Systems and the Growing Need for Efficient Battery Management

Global Electricity Generation by Source: 1990-2050 (in PWh/yr)

Global Solar PV Cumulative Capacity by Region (in Gigawatts): 2008-2018

Global Wind Energy Cumulative Capacity by Region (in Gigawatts): 2008-2018

Predictive Analysis to Aid in Battery Management of EVs

Wireless Battery Management Systems Gain Interest

Intelligent Battery Management Systems to Improve Energy Requirements in EVs

Focus Grows on Effective Designs to Combat Functional Challenges

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

