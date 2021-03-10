$4.16 Billion Neurovascular Intervention Devices Market - Global Forecast to 2027 - Acquisitions and Partnerships as a Part of the Growth Strategy

DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neurovascular Intervention Devices Global Market - Forecast To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Neurovascular Intervention Devices global market is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR to reach $4,167.4 million by 2027.

Over the decade, due to the technological advancements with emerging and innovative technologies used under minimally invasive conditions has led to the rapid development of neurovascular interventions. As a result of rapid advances, there is the great expansion in the potential therapeutic application for neurovascular diseases.



Neurovascular Interventional devices are used to treat intracranial aneurysm, ischemic stroke, arteriovenous malformation, carotid stenosis and other diseases like intracranial stenosis, dural fistula. The market is primarily driven by the increase in incidence and prevalence of neurovascular diseases like intracranial aneurysm, stroke and arteriovenous malformations, increase in the aging population, technological advancement, acquisitions and favourable reimbursements and factors such as product recall, complications associated with implanted devices, lack of skilled and trained professionals, emerging alternatives such as stem cell therapies, radiation therapies and also stringent regulatory policies for the product approval due to classification of the neurovascular interventions as class II and III devices thereby hindering the growth of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Key Takeaways

2.2 Report Scope

2.3 Report Description

2.4 Markets Covered

2.5 Stakeholders

2.6 Research Methodology



3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Increase in Incidence and Prevalence of Neurovascular Diseases

3.3.1.2 Technological Advancements in Minimally Invasive Products

3.3.1.3 Favorable Reimbursement Policies

3.3.1.4 Increase in the Ageing Population

3.3.1.5 Acquisitions and Partnerships as a Part of the Growth Strategy

3.3.2 Restraints and Threats

3.3.2.1 Adverse Events and Complications With the Implantations of Neurovascular Intervention Devices

3.3.2.2 Lack of Skilled and Trained Professionals

3.3.2.3 Product Recalls

3.3.2.4 Stringent Regulatory Policies

3.3.2.5 Availability of Alternative Products

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.4.1 International Organization for Standardization

3.4.1.1 Iso 9001: 2015 Quality Management System

3.4.1.2 Iso 13485 Medical Devices

3.4.1.3 Iso 10993 Biological Evaluation of Medical Devices

3.4.2 the U.S.

3.4.3 Canada

3.4.4 Europe

3.4.5 Japan

3.4.6 China

3.4.7 India

3.5 Reimbursement Scenario

3.5.1 Reimbursement Table

3.6 Funding Scenario

3.7 Patent Trends

3.8 Technological Advancements

3.8.1 Introduction

3.8.2 Advancement in Thrombectomy Devices

3.8.3 Embolization

3.8.4 Liquid Embolization

3.8.5 Flow Diverter

3.8.6 Other Devices

3.9 Product Approvals

3.10 Porter'S Five Force Analysis

3.11 Supply Chain Analysis

3.12 Market Share Analysis by Major Players

3.12.1 Neurovascular Interventional Devices Global Market Share Analysis

3.12.2 Coils Global Market Share Analysis

3.12.3 Flow Diverters Global Market Share Analysis

3.12.4 Intracranial Stent Global Market Share Analysis

3.12.5 Carotid Stent Global Market Share Analysis

3.12.6 Stent Retriever Global Market Share Analysis

3.12.7 Aspiration Catheters Global Market Share Analysis

3.12.8 Liquid Embolics Global Market Share Analysis

3.13 Neurovascular Intervention Devices Number of Units by Region

3.13.1 Coils Number of Units by Region

3.13.2 Liquid Embolics Number of Units by Region

3.13.3 Stent Retriever Number of Units by Region

3.13.4 Aspiration Devices Number of Units by Region

3.13.5 Intracranial Stents Number of Units by Region

3.13.6 Carotid Stent Number of Units by Region

3.14 Neurovascular Intervention Devices Company Comparison Table by Classification, Products and Applications

3.15 Market Penetration of Neurovascular Intervention Devices Market



4 Neurovascular Intervention Devices Global Market, by Product

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Artificial Embolization Devices

4.2.1 Coils

4.2.1.1 Bare Metal Coils

4.2.1.2 Coated Coils

4.2.2 Liquid Embolics

4.2.3 Flow Diverters

4.2.4 Flow Disruptor

4.2.5 Others

4.3 Stents

4.3.1 Intracranial Stents

4.3.1.1 Stenosis Stents

4.3.1.2 Aneurysm Coil Stents

4.3.2 Carotid Stents

4.4 Thrombectomy Devices

4.4.1 Stent Retrievers

4.4.2 Aspiration Devices

4.5 Support Devices



5 Neurovascular Intervention Devices Global Market, by Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Intracranial Aneurysm

5.3 Ischemic Stroke

5.4 Arteriovenous Malformation

5.5 Other Diseases



6 Regional Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.2.1 U.S.

6.2.2 Rest of North America

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Germany

6.3.2 U.K.

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 Rest of Europe

6.4 APAC

6.4.1 Japan

6.4.2 China

6.4.3 India

6.4.4 Rest of APAC

6.5 Rest of the World

6.5.1 Brazil

6.5.2 Rest of Latin America

6.5.3 Middle East and Others



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Product Approval

7.3 Agreements

7.4 Product Launch

7.5 Acquisition

7.6 Other Developments



8 Major Companies

8.1 Abbott Laboratories

8.2 Balt Extrusion

8.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

8.4 Johnson & Johnson (Cerenovus)

8.5 Medtronic Public Limited Company

8.6 Microport Scientific Corporation

8.7 Penumbra, Inc

8.8 Silk Road Medical, Inc

8.9 Stryker Corporation

8.10 Terumo Corporation

Companies Mentioned

AB Medica Deutschland Verwaltungs GmbH ( Germany )

) Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Acandis GmbH ( Germany )

) Achieva Medical ( China )

) Allium Medical ( Israel )

) Anaconda Biomed SL (U.K.)

Artio Medical Inc. (U.S.

Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd ( Japan )

) Balt Extrusion ( France )

) Balton Sp. z o.o. ( Poland )

) Biomerics (U.S.)

Biomodex ( France )

) Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

Cardiatis

Cardinal Health, Inc (U.S.)

CereVasc, Inc. (U.S.)

Ceretrieve Ltd ( Israel )

) Cerus Endovascular (U.S.)

Contego Medical, LLC (U.S.)

Cook Medical (U.S.)

Creganna Medical (U.S.)

Evasc Medical Systems ( Canada )

) Fluidx Medical Technology (U.S.)

Imperative Care Inc (U.S.)

InspireMD ( Israel )

) Instylla Inc (U.S.)

Jiushi Shenkang Medical Technology ( China )

) Johnson & Johnson (Cerenovus) (U.S.)

KANEKA CORPORATION ( Japan )

) Kaneka Pharma America LLC (U.S.)

Lake Region Medical (U.S.)

MIVI Neuroscience (U.S.)

Medtronic Plc ( Ireland )

) Merlin MD Pte. Ltd. ( Singapore )

) Micro Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.)

Microport Scientific Corporation ( China )

) Monarch Biosciences, Inc. (Monarch Bio) (U.S.)

Natec Medical Ltd (U.S.)

NeuroVasc Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

NexGen Medical Systems (U.S.)

Optimed ( Germany )

) Oxford Endovascular Ltd (U.K.)

Penumbra Inc. (U.S.)

Perflow Medical Ltd ( Israel )

) Phenox GmbH ( Germany )

) Rapid Medical Ltd ( Israel )

) Rist Neurovascular (U.S.)

Sequent Medical, Inc (U.S.)

Shape Memory Medical Inc. (U.S.)

Siemens Healthineers ( Germany )

) Silk Road Medical Inc. (U.S.)

Spartan Micro, Inc. (U.S.)

Stryker Corporation (U.S.)

Terumo (Microvention) ( Japan )

) Varian Medical Systems (U.S.)

Vention (U.S.)

Vesalio (U.S.)

W. L. Gore & Associates. (U.S.)

Wallaby Medical ( China )

) eLum Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

