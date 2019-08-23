$4.19 Billion Cyber Security Insurance Market - Global Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cyber Security Insurance - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cyber Security Insurance market accounted for $4.19 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $35.07 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 26.6%

Some of the factors influencing the market growth are growing adoption of cloud solutions and increase in cyber data breaches. However, high costs and difficulties in implementing cyber insurance are hindering the growth of the market.

Based on the end user, the healthcare segment commanded significant market growth during the predicted period due to data proliferation. By geography, North America is anticipated to dominate the global market. In the US the growth is anticipated due to the large presence of cyber security insurance vendors.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Cyber Security Insurance Market, By Organization Size

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



6 Global Cyber Security Insurance Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 IT and Telecom

6.3 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

6.4 Manufacturing

6.5 Retail

6.6 Healthcare

6.7 Education

6.8 Travel and Hospitality

6.9 Government

6.10 Other End Users



7 Global Cyber Security Insurance Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Aon plc

9.2 Zurich Insurance Company

9.3 Berkshire Hathaway

9.4 Allianz

9.5 Lockton Companies LLP

9.6 Munich Re

9.7 Beazley plc



