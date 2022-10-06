$4.4 Billion Worldwide Vegan Cheese Industry to 2027 - Featuring Daiya Foods, Good Planet Foods, Kite Hill and Parmela Creamery Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vegan Cheese Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vegan cheese market size reached US$ 2.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.12% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Vegan cheese is an alternative to dairy cheese, which is formulated using plant-based ingredients such as nuts, soy protein, nutritional yeast, natural enzymes, vegetable glycerin, and assorted bacterial cultures. It is mixed with oils, starches, emulsifiers, thickeners, and spices to create a firm consistency and mimic dairy cheese flavors.

Nowadays, leading manufacturers are innovating vegan cheese flavors with arrowroot, tapioca flour, pea protein, carrageenan, xanthan gum, and thickening agar flakes to expand their consumer base.

Vegan cheese is generally gluten-free and low in fat than regular cheese. A significant rise in the adoption of gluten-free and plant-based diets, along with the growing popularity of ready-to-eat (RTE) packaged vegan food and beverages, represents one of the key factors stimulating the market growth.

Apart from this, major players are introducing vegan cheese in varying bases, textures, flavors, and forms like shredded, cream, block, sliced, soft, parmesan-style, and dips. For instance, Boursin (Bel Brands USA) introduced dairy-free garlic and herbs cheese spread on Amazon Fresh in October 2020.

Moreover, these players are introducing minimally processed product variants with high amounts of fiber, healthy fats, and vital micronutrients. They are also forming partnerships with fast food service joints to serve products like pizza, cream cheese and cheesecake made using vegan cheese. Other factors, including the increasing number of individuals with lactose intolerance and the rising access to dairy-free products, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the vegan cheese manufacturers being Daiya Foods Inc., Galaxy Nutritional Foods Inc. (Greenspace Brands Inc.), Good Planet Foods LLC, Kite Hill, Miyoko's Creamery, Parmela Creamery, Tofutti Brands Inc., Tyne Chease Limited, and Violife Foods.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global vegan cheese market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global vegan cheese market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global vegan cheese market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Vegan Cheese Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Mozzarella

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Cheddar

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Parmesan

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Ricotta

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Cream

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Source

7.1 Soy

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Almond

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Coconut

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Cashew

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Convenience Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Online Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Household

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Food Processing

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Foodservice

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Daiya Foods Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Galaxy Nutritional Foods Inc. (Greenspace Brands Inc.)

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Good Planet Foods LLC

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Kite Hill

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Miyoko's Creamery

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Parmela Creamery

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Tofutti Brands Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.8 Tyne Chease Limited

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Violife Foods

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

