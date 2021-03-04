4.6 Billion Robocalls in February Mark 15.1% Monthly Increase, Says YouMail Robocall Index

These latest monthly figures come from YouMail , a totally free robocall blocking app and call protection service for mobile phones.

"Robocallers are basically back in action," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "As economies continue their reopening journey, it's not a surprise to see robocalls essentially return to pre-pandemic levels."

February 2020 Saw an Increase in Scam Calls

In February, combined scam calls and telemarketing calls accounted for roughly 60% of the month's total robocall volume, similar to past months. Unfortunately, the total number of scam and telemarketing calls exceeded 2.8 billion calls for the month, a very substantial number of likely unwanted and/or illegal calls.

Type of Robocall Estimated February Robocalls Percentage February Robocalls Scams 2.2 billion (+26%). 48% (+2%) Alerts and Reminders 1.2 billion (+20%) 25% (-2%) Payment Reminders .64 billion (-+14%) 14% (flat) Telemarketing .60 billion (+13%) 13% (flat)

Top Illegal Robocalls in February 2020

The leading illegal types of robocalls in February continued to be those involving Car Warranties and Health-Related Scams. In particular, Warranty Scams continue to grow rapidly, increasing by 74 million calls in February versus January, after increasing 100 million calls in January versus December.

Rank Type of Scam Estimated February Robocalls Summary of Scam 1 Warranty Scams 339 million (+74m) Scam payments/illegal solicitations 2 Health-Related Scams 202 million (+23m) Identify theft/scam payments/illegal solicitations

"Winners" in February 2020

The cities, area codes and states with the highest volumes of robocalls in February continue to be relatively stable. One big change was Memphis, Tennessee overtaking Macon, Georgia, as the city whose residents got the second most calls per person behind Atlanta, Georgia. The other big change was the 225 area code in Baton Rouge replacing the 215 area code in Macon, Georgia, as the area code that got the second most robocalls, trailing the 404 area code in Atlanta.

Cities with the Most Robocalls: Atlanta, GA (171.1 million, +6%) Dallas, TX (164.8 million, +16%) Cities with the Most Robocalls/Person: Baton Rouge, LA (38.9%/person, +19%) Memphis, TN (36.0 /person, +16%) Area Codes with the Most Robocalls: 404 in Atlanta, GA (72.6 million, +4%) 214 in Dallas, TX (60.9 million, -13%) Area Codes with the Most Robocalls/Person: 404 in Atlanta, GA (59.4/person, -2%) 225 in Baton Rouge, LA (38.9 person, +19%) State with the Most Robocalls: Texas (513.3 billion, +15%) California (419.0 million, -+18%) State with the Most Robocalls/Person: Tennessee (27.4/person, +15%) Alabama (26.4/person, +12)

These data are provided by YouMail, a free call protection app for mobile phones. YouMail recently won the American Business Awards' Gold Stevie Award for Technical Innovation of the Year, and the YouMail app was named the nation's best robocall-blocking solution in a competition organized by Geoffrey Fowler of the Washington Post.

YouMail blocks unwanted robocallers by making sure the user's phone doesn't ring, and then plays an out-of-service message that leads them to think they dialed an invalid number. YouMail identifies problematic numbers and robocalls using a combination of its recently patented audio fingerprinting technology, call patterns, and consumer feedback.

YouMail provides the YouMail Robocall Index to estimate robocall volume across the country and for specific area codes every month. This estimate is formed by extrapolating from the behavior of the billions of calls YouMail has handled for its users, and these statistics are regularly cited by the FCC as a definitive source for national data trends.

For a full ranking of cities, states and area codes, as well as details on the behavior of robocallers in each area code, please see http://robocallindex.com. To listen to actual voice messages left by robocallers, please visit the YouMail Directory. To join the YouMail Robocall Index mailing list, please write to [email protected].

About YouMail, Inc.

YouMail, Inc. provides security-first, cloud-based communication services for mobile phones. YouMail's free app-based service uses sophisticated, patented technology to block robocalls and phishing messages, protecting users from spam, identity theft, stalkers, and corporate fraud. Our premium call management services provide virtual receptionist and virtual number services, and they are designed for people who use their mobile phone for business. These services help them unify virtual numbers with their cell number, handle high volumes of mobile calls, and provide personalized answering experiences for their callers. YouMail's communications platform handles over a billion calls per year for over 10 million users, and our users range from everyday consumers to sole proprietors to the CEOs of the largest companies in America. The YouMail Robocall Index™ , since its launch in in September 2015, has emerged as the nation's definitive source on robocalling data for telecom carriers, smartphone and app companies, and public policymakers. YouMail, Inc. is privately funded and based in Irvine, California.

Contact:

Rohan Notaney for YouMail

Lumina Communications

[email protected]

650-814-9651

SOURCE YouMail, Inc.