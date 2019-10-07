$4.6 Bn High Performance Fluoropolymer (PTFE, FEP, PFA/MFA, ETFE) Markets - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Performance Fluoropolymer Market by Type (PTFE, FEP, PFA/MFA, ETFE), Form (Coating, Film & Membranes, Tubing) End-Use Industry (Industrial Processing, Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Medical), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market size of HPFs in terms of value was USD 3,098.2 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4,608.1 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.9%, between 2019 and 2024.

This growth rate is attributed to increasing applications, technological advancements, and growing demand in emerging countries of APAC. The current market growth is also because high demand from various end-use industries, including electrical & electronics, medical, industrial processing, and transportation, as well as improved regulations by regional environment associations and optimized performance of HPFs are expected to propel the growth of the HPFs market in the near future.

This report covers the HPF market and forecasts its market size until 2024. The market has been segmented based on type, form, end-use industry, and region. The report also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their positions in the market. The report also provides insights into the driving and restraining factors in the HPF market, along with opportunities and challenges across these industries. It also includes profiles for top manufacturers in the market.



HPFs are some of the most versatile polymers known for their high-temperature resistance, chemical resistance, and various other properties and used for high-end applications in almost every field of modern industries. HPFs provide increased performance, high durability, weatherability, abrasion resistance, excellent dielectric, and high thermal resistance properties. These fluoropolymers belong to >302F temperature range and are used for coating, lining, piping, tubing, films, and other applications in the end-use industries.



The key players in this market are The Chemours Company (US), DAIKIN Industries, Ltd. (Japan), 3M (US), Solvay SA (Belgium), AGC (Japan), The Dongyue Group (China), Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. (India), Halopolymer OJSC (Russia), Hubei Everflon Polymer (China), and China Reform Culture Holdings Co. Ltd (China).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Package Size

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators



6 High-Performance Fluoropolymers Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 PTFE

6.2.1 Types of PTFE

6.2.1.1 Granular/Molded Powder

6.2.1.2 Fine Powder

6.2.1.3 Aqueous Dispersion

6.2.1.4 Micronized Powder

6.3 FEP

6.4 PFA/MFA

6.5 ETFE

6.6 Others



7 High-Performance Fluoropolymers Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Coatings

7.3 Films & Membranes

7.4 Tubing

7.5 Others (Liners, Additives, Wire & Cable, Machinery Spare Parts)



8 High-Performance Fluoropolymers Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Industrial Processing

8.2.1 Chemical Processing

8.2.2 Oil & Gas

8.2.3 Power Plants

8.2.4 Water Treatment

8.2.5 Food Processing

8.3 Transportation

8.3.1 Automotive

8.3.2 Aviation/Aerospace

8.4 Electrical & Electronics

8.4.1 Telecommunication

8.4.2 Semiconductors

8.4.3 Electronic Components

8.4.4 Display

8.4.5 Defence Electronics

8.5 Medical

8.5.1 Medical Devices

8.5.1.1 Surgical Equipment

8.5.1.2 Diagnostic Devices

8.5.1.3 Therapeutic System

8.5.1.4 Dental

8.5.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Defense

8.6.2 Building & Construction

8.6.3 Consumer & Household



9 High-Performance Fluoropolymers Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 South Korea

9.3.4 India

9.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 UK.

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Russia

9.4.7 Rest of Europe

9.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2 Brazil



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Emerging Companies

10.3 Competitive Benchmarking

10.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (For All 17 Companies)

10.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence (For All 17 Companies)

10.4 Market Ranking of Key Players



11 Company Profiles

11.1 The Chemours Company

11.2 Daikin Industries, Ltd

11.3 Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

11.4 The 3M Company

11.5 Solvay S.A.

11.6 Dongyue Group Ltd.

11.7 Gujrat Fluorochemicals Limited

11.8 Hubei Everflon Polymer Co., Ltd.

11.9 Halopolymer OJSC.

11.10 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

11.11 Shanghai 3F New Materials Company Ltd

11.12 Other Companies

11.12.1 Agru

11.12.2 Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry

11.12.3 Shamrock Technologies

11.12.4 Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co. Ltd

11.12.5 Juhua Group Corporation

11.12.6 Guanzhou Lichang Fluoroplastics Co., Ltd

11.12.7 Zhonghao Chenguang Chemical Research Institute Company Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j82cs4

