$4.6 Million in Medical Supplies Distributed in Yemen

Many of Yemen's hospitals have been depleted of the necessary medical equipment and supplies required to address the healthcare needs of a population suffering high levels of malnutrition and disease outbreaks such as cholera, according to Elizabeth Sohail, program manager at Baitulmaal.

"Without basic healthcare, an illness like cholera can kill," said Sohail. "Thanks to our donors, thousands of lives are likely going to be saved by just having the supplies that they may have otherwise gone without."

Yemen's humanitarian situation remains the worst in the world, according to the United Nations. An estimated 24 million people out of a population of 29 million are in need of healthcare support, while less than half of Yemen's healthcare facilities are still operational.

Since 2018, Baitulmaal has sent over $10.6 million in aid that provided meals, antibiotics, medical supplies, and hygiene kits to Yemen. If you would like to learn more about or contribute to the emergency aid programs at Baitulmaal, please visit their website at baitulmaal.org.

Baitulmaal is an international humanitarian aid organization that provides lifesaving, life-sustaining and life-enriching aid to people in need around the world. With headquarters in Dallas, the charity has offices in Los Angeles, Chicago and Detroit as well as international offices in Jordan, Kenya and Pakistan.

