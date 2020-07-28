$4.7 Billion Worldwide Automotive Power Electronics Industry to 2025 - Featuring Robert Bosch, Continental & Infineon Among Others
DUBLIN, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Power Electronics Market by Device Type (Power IC, Module & Discrete), Application, Component (Sensor & Microcontroller), Material, Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, LCV & HCV), Electric Vehicle Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive power electronics market size is projected to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2020 to USD 4.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.7%.
Increasing electronic content per vehicle, adoption of new safety features, development in vehicle powertrain and increasing vehicle management & connectivity features are fuelling factors for the growth of the automotive power electronics market.
Growing demand for safety and connectivity features inside the passenger vehicle likely to drive the growth of the automotive power electronics market during the forecast period
The automotive industry is witnessing a rapid evolution of safety features, which is expected to increase exponentially in the coming years to provide a safer and more convenient driving experience. Major OEMs are launching more passenger vehicles with ADAS & safety, infotainment and telematics features. Economy and mid-size class of passenger vehicles are getting inspired by safety and connectivity features from luxury vehicles.
They are getting installed with seat control, lighting, and infotainment features at an affordable price. Tier I and Tier II companies also try and develop new features in passenger vehicles only. Such features at the initial stage are offered in luxury vehicles. As the economies of scale reach, such features are offered in mid-size and economy vehicles. Government mandates related to vehicle safety and emission also force people to buy new vehicles. This has helped passenger vehicle to show the fastest growth among vehicle type segment for the automotive power electronics market.
Innovations in the field vehicle power converters for electric vehicles are helping the AC-DC, DC-AC & DC-DC converter segment to dominate the automotive power electronics market
In the context of electric vehicle power electronics, power converters are one area where innovation and development are ongoing. Power converters include an AC-DC converter known as a rectifier, DC-AC converter known as an inverter and DC-DC converter. These power converters are required in every kind of electric vehicles. Continuous innovation leads to the fluctuation of prices associated with the components of power converters.
This translates into the bigger market for AC-DC, DC-AC & DC-DC converter. In May 2019, Infineon Technologies launched power modules for xEV inverters. At the PCIM trade fair 2019, Infineon presented four new HybridPACK Drive modules optimized for different inverter performance levels between 100 kW and 200 kW. Such innovations in power converters lead to the dominance of AC-DC, DC-AC & DC-DC converter segment.
The flourishing automotive market in developing countries is driving the regional automotive power electronics market.
The Asia Pacific is holding the largest share in the automotive power electronics market. Whereas, South America is showing the highest growth rate among other regions. Both these regions comprise of some of the fastest-growing economies in the World. India, China, Brazil are considered as developing economies. These countries are large in terms of population, hence are the potential market for the automotive industry. The Asia Pacific has Japan and South Korea which are among the most developed countries in the context of technology innovation and adoption for automotive. Government mandates related to vehicle safety, emissions, connectivity in these countries are applicable for mass-produced vehicles.
The COVID-19 crisis has resulted in manufacturing and supply disruptions across the globe, due to which, the automobile industry in every region has experienced a decline in demand with an uncertain recovery timeline. Additionally, OEMs have stopped production across their manufacturing facilities in different regions, which has resulted in a decline in production as well as sales. Automotive-related high-tech tests that companies were carrying out in the different region have also been suspended.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Brief Overview of the Automotive Power Electronics Market
4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Power Electronics Market, by Vehicle Type and Country
4.3 Automotive Power Electronics Market, by Country
4.4 Automotive Power Electronics Market, by Application Type
4.5 Automotive Power Electronics Market, by Vehicle Type
4.6 Automotive Power Electronics Market, by Device Type
4.7 Automotive Power Electronics Market for Electric Vehicle, by Device Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Modernization of Vehicles to Impact the Power Electronics Market
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient, Battery-Powered Devices
5.2.1.3 Rising Trend of Vehicle Electrification
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Increase in the Overall Cost of the Vehicle
5.2.2.2 Complex Design and Integration Process for Advanced Applications
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Advanced Safety, Convenience, and Comfort Systems
5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Sic and Gan Products in Vehicle Applications
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Managing Cost and Quality of Power Electronic Components
5.2.4.2 Demand for Compact Devices with High Efficiency
5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics
5.3 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Average Selling Price Trend
6 Industry Trend
6.1 Automotive Power Electronics Life Cycle
6.2 Technology Analysis
6.2.1 Double-Side Cooling of Power Module
6.3 Automotive Power Electronics Market Trends
6.3.1 Use of Gallium Nitride Technology
6.3.2 Use of Modern Inverters for Electric Vehicles
6.3.3 Packaging Trend of Power Modules for Electric Vehicles
6.4 Porter's Five Forces
7 Impact Analysis: COVID-19
7.1 Introduction to COVID-19
7.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
7.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
7.3.1 Scenarios in Terms of Recovery of the Global Economy
7.4 COVID-19 and the Automotive Industry
7.5 OEM Announcements
7.6 Impact on the Global Automotive Industry and Vehicle Production
7.7 Impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Power Electronics Market
7.8 Automotive Power Electronics Market, Scenarios (2020-2025)
7.8.1 most Likely Scenario
7.8.2 Optimistic Scenario
7.8.3 Pessimistic Scenario
8 Automotive Power Electronics Market, by Material Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Silicon (Si)
8.3 Silicon Carbide (Sic)
8.4 Gallium Nitride (Gan)
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Gallium Oxide (Ga2O3)
8.5.2 Diamond (C)
9 Automotive Power Electronics Market, by Device Type
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Assumptions
9.1.2 Research Methodology for Device Type
9.2 Device Type
9.2.1 Power IC
9.2.2 Power Module
9.2.2.1 Intelligent Power Module (Ipm)
9.2.2.2 Power Integrated Module (Pim)
9.2.3 Power Discrete
9.2.3.1 Diode
9.2.3.2 Transistor
9.2.3.3 Thyristor
9.3 Key Industry Insights
10 Automotive Power Electronics Market, by Application Type
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Assumptions
10.1.2 Research Methodology for Application Type
10.2 Application Type
10.2.1 ADAS & Safety
10.2.1.1 Adas
10.2.1.2 Electric Power Steering (Eps)
10.2.1.3 Anti-Lock Braking System (Abs)
10.2.2 Body Control & Comfort
10.2.2.1 TPMS
10.2.2.2 Lighting
10.2.2.2.1 Exterior Lighting
10.2.2.2.2 Interior Lighting
10.2.2.3 Seat Control
10.2.2.3.1 Heated Seats
10.2.2.3.2 Seat Adjustment
10.2.2.4 HVAC
10.2.2.5 Start-Stop Module
10.2.3 Infotainment
10.2.3.1 Instrument Cluster
10.2.3.2 Audio System
10.2.4 Telematics
10.2.4.1 Vehicle Management
10.2.4.2 V2X
10.2.5 Engine Management & Powertrain
10.2.5.1 Engine Control
10.2.5.2 Transmission Control
10.2.6 Battery Management
10.3 Key Industry Insights
11 Automotive Power Electronics Market, by Component Type
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Assumptions
11.1.2 Research Methodology for Component Type
11.2 Sensor
11.3 Microcontroller
11.4 Key Industry Insights
12 Automotive Power Electronics Market, by Vehicle Type
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Assumptions
12.1.2 Research Methodology for Vehicle Type
12.2 Vehicle Type
12.2.1 Passenger Vehicle
12.2.2 Light Commercial Vehicle
12.2.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
12.3 Key Industry Insights
13 Automotive Power Electronics Market, by Electric Vehicle Type
13.1 Introduction
13.1.1 Battery Management System (Bms)
13.1.2 On-Board Charger (Obc)
13.1.3 Motor
13.1.4 AC-DC, DC-AC & DC-DC Converter
13.1.5 Assumptions
13.1.6 Research Methodology for Electric Vehicle Type
13.2 Battery Electric Vehicles
13.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicles
13.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles
13.5 Key Industry Insights
14 Automotive Power Electronics Market, by Region
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Asia Pacific
14.3 Europe
14.4 North America
14.5 South America
14.6 Rest of the World (Row)
14.7 Key Industry Insights
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 Market Evaluation Framework
15.3 Market Ranking Analysis
15.4 Right to Win: Automotive Power Electronics Suppliers
15.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping
15.5.1 Stars
15.5.2 Emerging Leaders
15.5.3 Pervasive
15.5.4 Emerging Companies
15.6 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders
15.7 Competitive Scenario
15.7.1 New Product Developments
15.7.2 Expansions
15.7.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
15.7.4 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations/ Supply Contracts
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Robert Bosch
16.2 Continental
16.3 Infineon
16.4 STMicroelectronics
16.5 On Semiconductor
16.6 Mitsubishi Electric
16.7 Renesas
16.8 Fuji Electric
16.9 Delphi Technologies
16.10 Danfoss
16.11 Other Major Players
16.11.1 North America
16.11.1.1 Vishay
16.11.1.2 Maxim Integrated
16.11.1.3 Microchip Technology
16.11.1.4 Littelfuse
16.11.1.5 Silicon Labs
16.11.1.6 Borgwarner
16.11.1.7 ABB
16.11.1.8 Analog Devices
16.11.1.9 Texas Instruments
16.11.1.10 Diodes Incorporated
16.11.1.11 Power Integrations
16.11.1.12 Vicor Power
16.11.2 Europe
16.11.2.1 NXP Semiconductor
16.11.2.2 Nexperia
16.11.2.3 Eaton
16.11.2.4 Valeo
16.11.2.5 Hella
16.11.2.6 Actia
16.11.2.7 Semikron
16.11.2.8 Dialog Semiconductor
16.11.2.9 Marelli
16.11.2.10 Ascatron
16.11.3 Asia Pacific
16.11.3.1 Rohm Semiconductor
16.11.3.2 Taiwan Semiconductor
16.11.3.3 Pulse
16.11.3.4 Delta
17 Appendix
