$4.7 Billion Worldwide Automotive Power Electronics Industry to 2025 - Featuring Robert Bosch, Continental & Infineon Among Others

DUBLIN, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Power Electronics Market by Device Type (Power IC, Module & Discrete), Application, Component (Sensor & Microcontroller), Material, Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, LCV & HCV), Electric Vehicle Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive power electronics market size is projected to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2020 to USD 4.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Increasing electronic content per vehicle, adoption of new safety features, development in vehicle powertrain and increasing vehicle management & connectivity features are fuelling factors for the growth of the automotive power electronics market.

Growing demand for safety and connectivity features inside the passenger vehicle likely to drive the growth of the automotive power electronics market during the forecast period

The automotive industry is witnessing a rapid evolution of safety features, which is expected to increase exponentially in the coming years to provide a safer and more convenient driving experience. Major OEMs are launching more passenger vehicles with ADAS & safety, infotainment and telematics features. Economy and mid-size class of passenger vehicles are getting inspired by safety and connectivity features from luxury vehicles.



They are getting installed with seat control, lighting, and infotainment features at an affordable price. Tier I and Tier II companies also try and develop new features in passenger vehicles only. Such features at the initial stage are offered in luxury vehicles. As the economies of scale reach, such features are offered in mid-size and economy vehicles. Government mandates related to vehicle safety and emission also force people to buy new vehicles. This has helped passenger vehicle to show the fastest growth among vehicle type segment for the automotive power electronics market.

Innovations in the field vehicle power converters for electric vehicles are helping the AC-DC, DC-AC & DC-DC converter segment to dominate the automotive power electronics market

In the context of electric vehicle power electronics, power converters are one area where innovation and development are ongoing. Power converters include an AC-DC converter known as a rectifier, DC-AC converter known as an inverter and DC-DC converter. These power converters are required in every kind of electric vehicles. Continuous innovation leads to the fluctuation of prices associated with the components of power converters.



This translates into the bigger market for AC-DC, DC-AC & DC-DC converter. In May 2019, Infineon Technologies launched power modules for xEV inverters. At the PCIM trade fair 2019, Infineon presented four new HybridPACK Drive modules optimized for different inverter performance levels between 100 kW and 200 kW. Such innovations in power converters lead to the dominance of AC-DC, DC-AC & DC-DC converter segment.

The flourishing automotive market in developing countries is driving the regional automotive power electronics market.

The Asia Pacific is holding the largest share in the automotive power electronics market. Whereas, South America is showing the highest growth rate among other regions. Both these regions comprise of some of the fastest-growing economies in the World. India, China, Brazil are considered as developing economies. These countries are large in terms of population, hence are the potential market for the automotive industry. The Asia Pacific has Japan and South Korea which are among the most developed countries in the context of technology innovation and adoption for automotive. Government mandates related to vehicle safety, emissions, connectivity in these countries are applicable for mass-produced vehicles.

The COVID-19 crisis has resulted in manufacturing and supply disruptions across the globe, due to which, the automobile industry in every region has experienced a decline in demand with an uncertain recovery timeline. Additionally, OEMs have stopped production across their manufacturing facilities in different regions, which has resulted in a decline in production as well as sales. Automotive-related high-tech tests that companies were carrying out in the different region have also been suspended.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Automotive Power Electronics Market

4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Power Electronics Market, by Vehicle Type and Country

4.3 Automotive Power Electronics Market, by Country

4.4 Automotive Power Electronics Market, by Application Type

4.5 Automotive Power Electronics Market, by Vehicle Type

4.6 Automotive Power Electronics Market, by Device Type

4.7 Automotive Power Electronics Market for Electric Vehicle, by Device Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Modernization of Vehicles to Impact the Power Electronics Market

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient, Battery-Powered Devices

5.2.1.3 Rising Trend of Vehicle Electrification

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increase in the Overall Cost of the Vehicle

5.2.2.2 Complex Design and Integration Process for Advanced Applications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Advanced Safety, Convenience, and Comfort Systems

5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Sic and Gan Products in Vehicle Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Managing Cost and Quality of Power Electronic Components

5.2.4.2 Demand for Compact Devices with High Efficiency

5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics

5.3 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Average Selling Price Trend



6 Industry Trend

6.1 Automotive Power Electronics Life Cycle

6.2 Technology Analysis

6.2.1 Double-Side Cooling of Power Module

6.3 Automotive Power Electronics Market Trends

6.3.1 Use of Gallium Nitride Technology

6.3.2 Use of Modern Inverters for Electric Vehicles

6.3.3 Packaging Trend of Power Modules for Electric Vehicles

6.4 Porter's Five Forces



7 Impact Analysis: COVID-19

7.1 Introduction to COVID-19

7.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

7.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

7.3.1 Scenarios in Terms of Recovery of the Global Economy

7.4 COVID-19 and the Automotive Industry

7.5 OEM Announcements

7.6 Impact on the Global Automotive Industry and Vehicle Production

7.7 Impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Power Electronics Market

7.8 Automotive Power Electronics Market, Scenarios (2020-2025)

7.8.1 most Likely Scenario

7.8.2 Optimistic Scenario

7.8.3 Pessimistic Scenario



8 Automotive Power Electronics Market, by Material Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Silicon (Si)

8.3 Silicon Carbide (Sic)

8.4 Gallium Nitride (Gan)

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Gallium Oxide (Ga2O3)

8.5.2 Diamond (C)



9 Automotive Power Electronics Market, by Device Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Assumptions

9.1.2 Research Methodology for Device Type

9.2 Device Type

9.2.1 Power IC

9.2.2 Power Module

9.2.2.1 Intelligent Power Module (Ipm)

9.2.2.2 Power Integrated Module (Pim)

9.2.3 Power Discrete

9.2.3.1 Diode

9.2.3.2 Transistor

9.2.3.3 Thyristor

9.3 Key Industry Insights



10 Automotive Power Electronics Market, by Application Type

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Assumptions

10.1.2 Research Methodology for Application Type

10.2 Application Type

10.2.1 ADAS & Safety

10.2.1.1 Adas

10.2.1.2 Electric Power Steering (Eps)

10.2.1.3 Anti-Lock Braking System (Abs)

10.2.2 Body Control & Comfort

10.2.2.1 TPMS

10.2.2.2 Lighting

10.2.2.2.1 Exterior Lighting

10.2.2.2.2 Interior Lighting

10.2.2.3 Seat Control

10.2.2.3.1 Heated Seats

10.2.2.3.2 Seat Adjustment

10.2.2.4 HVAC

10.2.2.5 Start-Stop Module

10.2.3 Infotainment

10.2.3.1 Instrument Cluster

10.2.3.2 Audio System

10.2.4 Telematics

10.2.4.1 Vehicle Management

10.2.4.2 V2X

10.2.5 Engine Management & Powertrain

10.2.5.1 Engine Control

10.2.5.2 Transmission Control

10.2.6 Battery Management

10.3 Key Industry Insights



11 Automotive Power Electronics Market, by Component Type

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Assumptions

11.1.2 Research Methodology for Component Type

11.2 Sensor

11.3 Microcontroller

11.4 Key Industry Insights



12 Automotive Power Electronics Market, by Vehicle Type

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Assumptions

12.1.2 Research Methodology for Vehicle Type

12.2 Vehicle Type

12.2.1 Passenger Vehicle

12.2.2 Light Commercial Vehicle

12.2.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

12.3 Key Industry Insights



13 Automotive Power Electronics Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Battery Management System (Bms)

13.1.2 On-Board Charger (Obc)

13.1.3 Motor

13.1.4 AC-DC, DC-AC & DC-DC Converter

13.1.5 Assumptions

13.1.6 Research Methodology for Electric Vehicle Type

13.2 Battery Electric Vehicles

13.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicles

13.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

13.5 Key Industry Insights



14 Automotive Power Electronics Market, by Region

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Asia Pacific

14.3 Europe

14.4 North America

14.5 South America

14.6 Rest of the World (Row)

14.7 Key Industry Insights



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Market Evaluation Framework

15.3 Market Ranking Analysis

15.4 Right to Win: Automotive Power Electronics Suppliers

15.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

15.5.1 Stars

15.5.2 Emerging Leaders

15.5.3 Pervasive

15.5.4 Emerging Companies

15.6 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders

15.7 Competitive Scenario

15.7.1 New Product Developments

15.7.2 Expansions

15.7.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

15.7.4 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations/ Supply Contracts



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Robert Bosch

16.2 Continental

16.3 Infineon

16.4 STMicroelectronics

16.5 On Semiconductor

16.6 Mitsubishi Electric

16.7 Renesas

16.8 Fuji Electric

16.9 Delphi Technologies

16.10 Danfoss

16.11 Other Major Players

16.11.1 North America

16.11.1.1 Vishay

16.11.1.2 Maxim Integrated

16.11.1.3 Microchip Technology

16.11.1.4 Littelfuse

16.11.1.5 Silicon Labs

16.11.1.6 Borgwarner

16.11.1.7 ABB

16.11.1.8 Analog Devices

16.11.1.9 Texas Instruments

16.11.1.10 Diodes Incorporated

16.11.1.11 Power Integrations

16.11.1.12 Vicor Power

16.11.2 Europe

16.11.2.1 NXP Semiconductor

16.11.2.2 Nexperia

16.11.2.3 Eaton

16.11.2.4 Valeo

16.11.2.5 Hella

16.11.2.6 Actia

16.11.2.7 Semikron

16.11.2.8 Dialog Semiconductor

16.11.2.9 Marelli

16.11.2.10 Ascatron

16.11.3 Asia Pacific

16.11.3.1 Rohm Semiconductor

16.11.3.2 Taiwan Semiconductor

16.11.3.3 Pulse

16.11.3.4 Delta

17 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j5r8ym

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

