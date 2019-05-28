$4.7 Bn Gas Sensors, Detectors, and Analyzers Markets, 2025 with Performance of the Leading 30 Companies

DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Gas Sensors, Detectors, and Analyzers Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gas sensors, detectors, and analyzers market is estimated to have revenue of $4.7 billion in 2025, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2018 and 2025.



The report discusses the performance of the leading 30 companies in the gas sensors, detectors, and analyzers market space. These companies are analyzed and rated based on the Growth Index and Innovation Index. According to the ratings, the report acknowledges companies that have exhibited high growth and innovation. The comprehensive company profile and analysis of the leading 30 companies is provided in the report.



A growing awareness of gas-related dangers in the workplace are driving the adoption of gas sensors, analyzers, and detectors, especially in the oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, and metals and mining industries. Technology innovation is key to staying ahead in the highly competitive market.



The total gas sensors, detectors, and analyzers market is a highly competitive market consisting of products such as sensors, wired gas detectors, wireless gas detectors, fixed gas detectors, portable gas detectors, and gas analyzers. The market is vast and mature, and no company is the clear leader across all of these product segments.



However, many companies operate in more than one or all of these product segments and have established themselves as holistic gas sensing, detection, and analyzing solution providers.



End users are continuously looking for complete gas detection solutions rather than just devices. End users find greater value in innovative solutions that not only fulfill their gas sensing and detection needs, but also provide them with complete visibility and critical business information.



Because the market is mature and leading market players offer similar product and solution offerings, innovation is a key competitive factor. Additionally, market leaders are focusing on inorganic growth to expand their product portfolio and customer base.



Of the more than 200 companies in this market, 30 have demonstrated innovation and growth strategies that have resulted in superior performance.



These companies are broadly classified into three categories:



All companies scoring very high on both growth and innovation are well-known industry leaders that have a history of being at the forefront of innovation and appear on the top-right section of the radar.

Companies scoring high on innovation but delivering lower growth appear on the bottom-right section of the radar. This list of companies includes leaders as well as new entrants.

The third group of companies includes those implementing some level of innovation. This results in slower growth compared to the other two groups.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Overview



2. Gas Sensors, Detectors, and Analyzers Market

Description of Companies Plotted

3. C2A - Market Participant Profiles

Company Profile - Honeywell Analytics

Company Profile - MSA Safety

Company Profile - Drger

Company Profile - Industrial Scientific

Company Profile - City Technology

Company Profile - 3M Scott Safety

Scott Safety Company Profile - Det-Tronics

Company Profile - Crowcon

Company Profile - Emerson Electric (Rosemount)

Company Profile - Teledyne API

Company Profile - Siemens

Company Profile - Yokogawa

Company Profile - Servomex

Company Profile - SICK AG

Company Profile - Thermo Fischer Scientific

Company Profile - Alphasense

Company Profile - ABB

Company Profile - AMETEK MOCON

Company Profile - GE

Company Profile - Membrapor

Company Profile - KIMO Instruments

Company Profile - Sensidyne

Company Profile - Sensair

Company Profile - SGX Sensortech

Company Profile - Otis Instruments

Company Profile - Gas Clip Technologies

Company Profile - Blackline Safety

Company Profile - Figaro Engineering

Company Profile - Pem-Tech

Company Profile - DOD Technologies

4. The Last Word

The Last Word - Key Takeaways

Legal Disclaimer





