$4.7 Bn Road Safety Market by Solution, Service, Region - Global Forecast to 2024

The road safety market is projected to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2019 to USD 4.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2024.



Rising urban population and high demographic rates, rapid motorization, increasing number of road fatalities/accidents, and government initiatives for enhancing road safety are projected to drive the growth of the market across the globe. However, lack of standardization and uniformity in road safety solutions is expected to restrict the growth of the market across the globe.



Road safety refers to the measures that can be taken to reduce the risk of accidents and fatalities for road users (cyclists, motorists, pedestrians, vehicle passengers, and public transport passengers) in the road network of built-up urban streets, non-built-up rural roads, and major highways. Traditionally, road safety enforcement is police and government authorities' responsibility.



However, rising urban population, high demographic rates, rapid motorization, increasing number of road fatalities/accidents, and government initiatives for enhancing road safety have driven the demand for technology-driven, automated, and highly secured road infrastructure. Increased accidents, fatalities, and anti-social behavior compel the government to spend on road safety solutions, which come with high-tech integrated systems and associated services.

This growth can be attributed to the increasing number of vehicles, rising urbanization, technological advancements in transportation and traffic management, and government initiatives to make safer road infrastructures. The market has been segmented based on components (solutions and services), and region. This market research report presents a detailed analysis, market sizing, and forecasting of the growth trends of market segments of the road safety market. It also analyzes the global adoption trends, growth potentials, key drivers, competitive outlook, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and use cases.



5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Urban Population and High Demographic Rates

5.2.1.2 Rapid Motorization

5.2.1.3 Increasing Number of Road Fatalities/Accidents

5.2.1.4 Government Initiatives for Enhancing Road Safety

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardized and Uniform Technologies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Designing and Developing Connected Vehicles Compatible With Its

5.2.3.2 Public-Private Partnership Ecosystem

5.2.3.3 Open Data Movement

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Growing Concerns About the Protection and Privacy of Personal Information

5.3.2.1 Case Study 1: Maryland State Highway Administration (Sha) Johnson Matthey Uses Automated Speed Enforcement Using Laser Scanning Detection to Avoid Crashes in Freeway Work Zones

5.3.2.2 Case Study 2: Dahua Secures Mongolia City With Intelligent Traffic Solution

5.3.2.3 Case Study 3: Jenoptik Lanecheck System Reduces Incidence of Drivers Abusing the Bus Lanes With Automatic Bus Lane Cameras

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Enforcement Solution

6.2.1.1 Red Light Enforcement

6.2.1.1.1 Need to Detect Violations at Traffic Light-Controlled Intersections to Drive the Demand for Red Light Enforcement Solutions in All the Regions

6.2.1.2 Speed Enforcement

6.2.1.2.1 Lidar is One of the Widely Used Tools in Speed Enforcement Solutions for Road Safety Enhancement

6.2.1.3 Bus Lane Enforcement

6.2.1.3.1 Bus Lane Enforcement Systems With the Help of Cameras and Anpr Technology Help Detect and Identify Vehicles Travelling on Bus Lanes

6.2.1.4 Section Enforcement

6.2.1.4.1 Section Enforcement Forces Drivers to Keep Vehicles Within Speed Limits, Especially on Dangerous Roads Where Accidents Occur Frequently

6.2.2 Automatic License Plate Recognition/Automatic Number Plate Recognition

6.2.2.1 Anpr Helps Identify Vehicles By Their License Plate and Thereby Helps to Ensure Mobility and Traffic Safety

6.2.3 Incident Detection and Response

6.2.3.1 Incident Detection and Response Solution Automatically Detects an Occurrence and Brings It to the Attention of a Manual Operator in the Control Room

6.2.4 Others

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Consulting and Training

6.3.1.1.1 Consulting and Training Services Play a Crucial Role in the Market as Most Projects are Undertaken By State Governments

6.3.1.2 System Integration and Deployment

6.3.1.2.1 System Integration and Deployment Services Streamline Business Applications By Integrating Various Modules for Day-To-Day Operations

6.3.1.3 Support and Maintenance

6.3.1.3.1 Support and Maintenance Services Assist Organizations in Handling the Deployed Road Safety Solutions

6.3.2 Managed Services

6.3.2.1 Managed Services are Provided By Vendors Across the Entire Life Cycle of the Road Safety Market

AABMATICA

Clearview Intelligence

Conduent

Cubic Corporation

Dahua Technology

FLIR Systems

IDEMIA

Information Engineering Group

Jenoptik

Kapsch Trafficcom

Kria

Laser Technology

Motorola Solutions

Optotraffic

Redflex Holdings

SWARCO

Sensys Gatso Group

Siemens

Syntell

Traffic Management Technologies

Trifoil

Truvelo

VITRONIC

Verra Mobility

