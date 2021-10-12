4.79% CAGR in Functional Additives Market|Growing demand from packaging industry to drive growth| Technavio

The report on the functional additives market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies the growing demand from the packaging industry as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The functional additives market covers the following areas:

Functional Additives Market Sizing

Functional Additives Market Forecast

Functional Additives Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

ADEKA Corp.

ALTANA AG

Amcor Plc

Avient Corp.

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Milliken and Co.

Sabo Spa

Solvay SA

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Fuel Additives Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The fuel additives market size is expected to reach a value of USD 1.64 billion , at a CAGR of 4.33%, from 2021 to 2025. Download Free Sample Report

The fuel additives market size is expected to reach a value of , at a CAGR of 4.33%, from 2021 to 2025. Food Additives Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The food additives market has the potential to grow by USD 14.61 billion from 2021 to 2025. View Free Sample

Functional Additives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 973.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.92 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADEKA Corp., ALTANA AG, Amcor Plc, Avient Corp., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Milliken and Co., Sabo Spa, and Solvay SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio