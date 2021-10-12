4.79% CAGR in Functional Additives Market|Growing demand from packaging industry to drive growth| Technavio

Oct 12, 2021, 10:35 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The functional additives market size is expected to increase by USD 973.33 mn from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.79%, according to the latest research report by Technavio. The functional additives market analysis includes type and geography landscape. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The report on the functional additives market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies the growing demand from the packaging industry as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.
The functional additives market covers the following areas:
Functional Additives Market Sizing
Functional Additives Market Forecast
Functional Additives Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- ADEKA Corp.
- ALTANA AG
- Amcor Plc
- Avient Corp.
- BASF SE
- Clariant International Ltd.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Milliken and Co.
- Sabo Spa
- Solvay SA
|
Functional Additives Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 973.33 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.92
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 61%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, India, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ADEKA Corp., ALTANA AG, Amcor Plc, Avient Corp., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Milliken and Co., Sabo Spa, and Solvay SA
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
