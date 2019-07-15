$4.8 Bn Urinary Incontinence Devices Market - Global Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Urinary Incontinence Devices - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Urinary Incontinence Devices market accounted for $1,634.23 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach $4,804.40 Million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2017 to 2026.



Some of the factors such as increasing demand for minimally invasive or non-surgical products, rising incidence of Parkinson's disease and development of innovative urinary incontinence devices are driving market growth. Moreover, growth of healthcare expenditure in developing economies will provide ample opportunities for market growth. However, factors such as less awareness of novel developments and post-operative problems related with the devices hampers the market growth.



Urinary incontinence is uncontrolled leakage of urine due to loss of bladder control. Many people across the world are affected by urinary incontinence and women are more affected than men. Factors such as Pelvic surgery, pregnancy, urethral sphincters, menopause, and childbirth, and post radical prostatectomy surgery leads to the development of urinary incontinence. Urinary incontinence is highly under-reported primarily due to embarrassment to speak about it. It is over and over again a result of an underlying medical condition but is under-reported to medical practitioners.



By Product, the Electrical Stimulation Device segment registered significant share during the forecast period. The Electrical Stimulation Device is used to treat urinary incontinence by sending a mild electric current to nerves in the lower back or the pelvic muscles that are involved in urination. By geography, North America dominated the largest market share due to favourable medical compensation policies, well-established health care facilities and early adoption of technically superior products for the management of urinary incontinence.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Vaginal Slings

5.2.1 Advanced Vaginal Slings

5.2.2 Conventional Vaginal Slings

5.3 Urinary Catheters

5.3.1 Foley Catheters

5.3.2 Other Urinary Catheters

5.4 Electrical Stimulation Devices

5.4.1 Non-Implantable

5.4.2 Implantable

5.5 Urethral Slings

5.5.1 Male Slings

5.5.2 Female Slings

5.6 Neuromodulation Devices

5.7 Artificial Urinary Sphincters

5.8 Other Products



6 Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market, By Category

6.1 Introduction

6.2 External Urinary Incontinence Devices

6.3 Internal Urinary Incontinence Devices



7 Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market, By Incontinence Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Urge Urinary Incontinence

7.3 Functional Urinary Incontinence

7.4 Stress Urinary Incontinence

7.5 Overflow Urinary Incontinence



8 Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Clinics

8.3 Hospitals

8.4 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

8.5 Home Use

8.6 Other End Users



9 Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Cogentix Medical Inc.

11.2 Cook Medical

11.3 ProSurg Inc.

11.4 Coloplast A/S

11.5 Boston Scientific Corporation

11.6 Promedon Group

11.7 ZSI Surgical Implants S.R.L.

11.8 Caldera Medical

11.9 A.M.I. GmbH

11.10 C.R. Bard Inc.

11.11 Medtronic plc

11.12 Atlantic Therapeutics Group Ltd

11.13 Teleflex Incorporated

11.14 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.15 Incontrol Medical LLC



